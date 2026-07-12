Ninja Slushi Twist promises frozen drinks without the 7-Eleven run

As heat advisories hit New York, SharkNinja is pitching a countertop fix that makes 10-plus frozen drinks and two at once, no ice required.

SharkNinja is betting that the worst summer weather can move a frozen-drink maker from novelty to necessity. The company’s Ninja Slushi Twist, model FS701BL, is built to make 10-plus servings per batch and pour two drinks at once, a capacity bump that targets hot, crowded kitchens as much as backyard parties.

The timing fits New York City, where the National Weather Service issues a Heat Advisory when the heat index is forecast to reach 95 to 99 degrees for at least two consecutive days or 100 to 104 degrees at any time. The city’s heat record includes a 12-day stretch above 90 degrees from Aug. 24 to Sept. 4, 1953, a reminder that long, punishing heat is part of the region’s climate history, not just a passing inconvenience.

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SharkNinja first launched the original Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink Maker on July 11, 2024, presenting it as a home machine that could make frozen drinks without ice and without watering them down. That model came with an 88-ounce vessel, a 64-ounce maximum liquid fill, five preset programs and RapidChill technology. SharkNinja said it could produce 7-plus servings per batch and keep drinks slushy for up to 12 hours.

The Twist appears to extend that formula rather than replace it. By advertising higher batch size and two-drink output, SharkNinja is signaling a move from single-round convenience toward higher-volume use, the kind that matters when a household wants cold drinks ready without repeated runs to the corner store. For renters and apartment dwellers, the appeal is straightforward: a countertop appliance can stand in for a trip to 7-Eleven when stepping outside means walking into 90-degree air.

That strategy also fits SharkNinja’s broader product identity. The company has built Ninja around viral frozen-treat products such as the Ninja CREAMi, and the Slushi line leans on the same mix of novelty and utility. In a summer defined by heat advisories and long runs of oppressive afternoons, the real test for the Slushi Twist is not whether it can make frozen drinks, but whether it can do so often enough, and in enough volume, to earn space on an ordinary kitchen counter.