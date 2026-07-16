Ninja's first microwave doubles as an air fryer for crisp reheating

Ninja's first microwave adds an air-fry finish to reheat leftovers, betting that crispy pizza and fries are worth the countertop space.

SharkNinja has pushed into another crowded countertop category with its first microwave, the Ninja Crispi Microwave, and it does more than heat food. The new model adds an air-fry crisping step after microwaving, aiming to fix the soggy leftovers problem that standard microwaves leave behind.

The pitch is built around convenience, but the real tradeoff is space. Instead of buying a separate microwave and air fryer, shoppers get one appliance that is meant to reheat pizza, fries and other leftovers, then finish them with a crisping function. That makes the device most appealing to kitchens where every inch of counter space matters, and less compelling for anyone already satisfied with a separate microwave and a full-size air fryer.

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The launch also extends a product strategy SharkNinja began in September 2024 with the original Ninja CRISPi, a 4-in-1 portable glass air fryer. That system came with 6-cup and 4-quart glass containers, a removable crisping plate, and containers that were microwave-, freezer- and dishwasher-safe. SharkNinja marketed it as a portable cooking system that could “Snap it, Crisp it, Serve it, Store it and Re-Crisp it,” signaling that the company sees glass-based air frying as a platform, not a one-off appliance.

SharkNinja later expanded the line in 2025 with the Ninja CRISPi PRO Countertop Glass Air Fryer, described as the next generation of its glass air fryer with XL capacity, precision controls and expanded functionality. The product listing says the CRISPi PRO has four cooking functions, interchangeable 1.4L and 3.8L containers, 1700 watts and a two-year warranty. SharkNinja has described Ninja as the No. 1 air fryer brand in the U.S. in both its 2024 and 2025 product announcements, a reminder that the company is leaning on air-fryer demand to justify yet another appliance on the counter.

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That is the test for the new microwave-air-fryer hybrid. For buyers who routinely reheat leftovers and want them crisp again, the combination could be more useful than a standard microwave. For everyone else, it is another premium gadget that promises to save time while asking for more money, more wattage and more space.