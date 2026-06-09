Nintendo announces Ocarina of Time remake for Switch 2 in 2026

Nintendo put Ocarina of Time on Switch 2, betting a 1998 Zelda landmark can still move hardware. More details on the remake are promised for later in 2026.

Nintendo is bringing one of its most celebrated Zelda games back to the center of its hardware strategy. During its Nintendo Direct presentation, the company announced a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for Nintendo Switch 2, with a launch planned for sometime in 2026.

The timing matters as much as the title. Nintendo held the Direct at 7 a.m. PT, 10 a.m. ET on June 9, 2026, and framed it as a general showcase for upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch games. The company said more details on the Ocarina of Time remake would come “in the future,” leaving the announcement to do the work of signaling direction rather than filling in the full release plan.

Source: nintendoeverything.com

That direction is unmistakable. Ocarina of Time first arrived on Nintendo 64 in November 1998 and has long served as one of Nintendo’s defining prestige releases. Nintendo already revisited it once before with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D for Nintendo 3DS in June 2011, and the new Switch 2 remake extends that pattern at a moment when Nintendo is balancing new ideas with the commercial pull of its back catalog.

The choice also fits the state of the Zelda series. Echoes of Wisdom, released in 2024, was the franchise’s first major new entry since then and centered Princess Zelda rather than Link. Nintendo has also described recent showcase presentations as a mix of classic titles making enhanced or updated returns, grand adventures debuting on Switch 2, and brand new games, a formula that suggests the company sees legacy releases as more than nostalgia.

Kigsz via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

That makes Ocarina of Time a strategic test case. A game with deep brand recognition can help define the early identity of Switch 2, while a remake gives Nintendo room to refresh a familiar property without risking a full reinvention. For a company that has repeatedly used its archive to support new hardware cycles, the message is clear: the past is not being preserved on the shelf, it is being put back to work.