Nintendo Music Adds Mario Kart World and Browser Access

Nintendo Music launches browser version and brings Mario Kart World tracks, expanding access and content for fans.

Nintendo Music is broadening its reach and content lineup, with the latest 1.6.0 update introducing the highly anticipated browser version and the addition of Mario Kart World tracks. The update, confirmed by Nintendo Everything, marks a significant expansion for the platform, making it easier for fans to access and enjoy Nintendo’s iconic soundtracks.

Browser Version Launches for Nintendo Music

With the rollout of the new browser version, Nintendo Music is now accessible via web browsers on a range of devices. This move offers greater convenience, removing the need for dedicated apps and allowing users to stream music directly from their computers or mobile devices. The official announcement details the supported platforms and features, emphasizing seamless integration for existing Nintendo accounts.

Browser access is compatible with most modern devices

Existing playlists and favorites sync across browser and app

Expanded accessibility for both casual listeners and dedicated fans

Mario Kart World Tracks Arrive

The standout feature of the 1.6.0 update is the arrival of Mario Kart World music. As Nintendo Life reported, the inclusion of these tracks taps into the global popularity of the Mario Kart series, which has sold millions of copies worldwide. Fans can now stream race themes, menu music, and signature tunes from various Mario Kart titles, further enriching Nintendo Music’s collection.

Features music from multiple Mario Kart entries, including World

Tracks include racetrack themes, menu background music, and fan favorites

Available immediately for streaming via app and browser

Patch Notes and Update Features

The official patch notes for version 1.6.0 highlight several enhancements:

Performance improvements for faster loading and smoother playback

Expanded music library, including Mario Kart World

Bug fixes addressing playlist syncing and playback issues

Enhanced user interface for navigation on both app and browser

These updates underscore Nintendo’s commitment to refining the music experience and responding to user feedback.

Growing Nintendo Music Library

Nintendo Music’s catalog now includes a broader array of game soundtracks, from classic franchises to recent releases. The platform’s official music portal provides detailed track lists and update logs, allowing users to explore new additions and revisit favorites. The inclusion of Mario Kart World is expected to boost engagement, with many fans eager to relive the energetic tunes that define the racing series.

How to Access and Use Nintendo Music

For those new to Nintendo Music, the service FAQ offers guidance on device compatibility, supported formats, and usage statistics. Whether through the app or browser, users can create playlists, mark favorites, and discover music from across Nintendo’s history. The new browser version makes starting and sharing playlists even easier, broadening the platform’s appeal.

Looking Ahead

With the launch of the browser version and the addition of Mario Kart World tracks, Nintendo Music continues to evolve as a central hub for game soundtracks. The 1.6.0 update shows Nintendo’s ongoing investment in accessibility and content variety, likely paving the way for further expansions and features in the months ahead. Fans and newcomers alike can look forward to more classic tunes and innovative ways to enjoy Nintendo’s musical legacy.