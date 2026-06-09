Nintendo raises Switch 2 price to $499.99 ahead of holidays

Nintendo is lifting Switch 2 to $499.99 in the U.S., testing whether strong sales can survive a steeper entry price and a more competitive holiday season.

Nintendo is asking buyers to pay more for its fastest-growing console just as the Switch 2 enters its second holiday season. The company said the U.S. price will rise from $449.99 to $499.99 on September 1, 2026, a move that also lifts prices in Japan, Canada and Europe.

Nintendo framed the increase as a response to "changes in market conditions" and its broader global business outlook. President Shuntaro Furukawa said the company would lean on a "robust software lineup" to raise the value of owning a Switch 2, but he also acknowledged that the higher sticker price would not cover all of Nintendo’s cost increases for the console.

That leaves Nintendo in a delicate position. The Switch 2 launched in the United States on June 5, 2025 at $449.99 and sold more than 3.5 million units worldwide in its first four days. By March 31, 2026, Nintendo said lifetime Switch 2 hardware sales had reached 19.86 million units. Those are strong numbers, but they also mean the platform is no longer a novelty purchase. It is moving into a more expensive phase of its life cycle, when price sensitivity tends to sharpen and late adopters become harder to win over.

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Nintendo’s warning to investors that operating profit for the fiscal year ending March 2027 came in well below analyst expectations only adds to the pressure. The company is signaling that hardware alone may not do the job. Instead, it will need software sales, accessories and recurring spending to do more of the heavy lifting, especially as consumers compare a $499.99 console against a crowded field of cheaper entertainment options.

The strategy marks a more cautious Nintendo than the one that built its reputation on risk. The company’s biggest successes came when it broke with convention, from the Wii’s motion controls to the original Switch’s hybrid design. Those bets widened the audience and changed the company’s fortunes. Now Nintendo is leaning more heavily on familiar brands, a deep release schedule and pricing power. That may protect margins in the short term, but it also raises the question of whether playing it safe could slow the momentum that made Switch 2 such a fast seller in the first place.

Michael Steeber from USA via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Nintendo has already raised prices on the original Switch family in the United States, effective August 3, 2025, making the Switch 2 increase part of a wider pattern rather than a one-off adjustment. With a roughly 50-minute Nintendo Direct on June 9, 2026 focused on games for both Switch 2 and Switch, Nintendo is trying to keep attention on the software pipeline. The harder task is convincing families that a more expensive console still feels like a smart buy.