Nintendo unveils Talking Flower toy from Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Nintendo priced its Talking Flower toy at $34.99, turning a Super Mario Bros. Wonder character into a battery-powered desk companion with 10-language chatter.

Nintendo turned one of Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s most talkative characters into a real-world product, listing the Talking Flower at $34.99 at Best Buy, where it drew 36 reviews and a 4.8-star rating. Nintendo’s own store set the toy’s release date at March 12, 2026, and said it would not connect with Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2.

The pitch was less about gameplay than about keeping a character alive off-screen. Nintendo said the Talking Flower could speak in 10 languages, including English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, German, Italian, Dutch, Japanese, Chinese and Korean. It could announce the hour, comment on the time of day and temperature, play select background music, and switch into quiet-time mode through a Talk Button. The toy required 2 AA batteries and a Phillips-head screwdriver, both not included.

That separation from the console mattered. Nintendo said the Talking Flower did not interact with games, even though the character was born inside them. In Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which first arrived for Nintendo Switch in October 2023, Nintendo described the Talking Flower as always happy to chat with Mario and friends, livening up the adventure or handing out hints. The physical toy carried that role into a shelf-ready form, aimed at buyers who wanted the character without the cartridge.

Nintendo also widened the merchandising lane with a Captain Toad & Talking Flower amiibo figure scheduled for release on March 26, 2026. That figure was tied to Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park, signaling that the company was not treating the flower as a one-off gag. It was building a small product line around it.

The move fit into Nintendo’s broader Mario-era merchandising push around the franchise’s 40th anniversary. For the company, the question was no longer whether Mario characters could sell games. It was whether characters like the Talking Flower could sell as lifestyle objects too, with enough charm to justify a place on a desk, a store shelf and, perhaps, a collector’s case.