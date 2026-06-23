NIST says Surfside condo collapse began three weeks before fatal failure

NIST now says Surfside's collapse likely started in the pool deck three weeks before the tower fell, after visible warning signs had already emerged.

The most consequential finding in the Surfside disaster is not just where the building failed, but when it began to fail. Federal investigators now say the collapse at Champlain Towers South likely started in the pool deck about three weeks before the 12-story condominium came down, killing 98 people in Surfside, Florida.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology launched its full technical investigation after sending investigators to the site on June 25, 2021, one day after the partial collapse at about 1:30 a.m. EDT on June 24. Its latest update says the failure likely began at a pool deck slab-column connection, not in the tower itself. Initial column failures occurred in early June 2021, the agency says, and cracks then grew over the following weeks as loads were redistributed from the garage columns and pool deck to adjacent slab columns that could not support them.

AI-generated illustration

That timeline sharpens the unanswered question at the heart of the case: what did people see, and who should have acted sooner? NIST says it has identified distress visible in the weeks before the collapse, including a sliding glass door that came off its frame, a horizontal crack in a planter wall, distress where the wall met a planter box, and a gate that shifted vertically and jammed shut. Those are the kinds of warning signs that should trigger immediate scrutiny in an aging condominium, especially when structural movement is possible and concrete is already under strain.

Source: nist.gov

The collapse set off a search-and-rescue operation that lasted several days under the Miami-Dade Fire Department. Families have continued to press for answers, accountability and safety lessons that could help other residents in high-rise coastal buildings. The disaster also forced a wider look at inspection practices and condo board responsibilities, especially in communities where deferred maintenance can linger until it becomes irreversible.

Mapillary user "Microsoft" via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

By February 2025, NIST said it had finished experimental work on concrete cores, steel reinforcing bars, slab, beam and column measurements, historical wind loads and 3D subsurface simulations, while full-scale testing continued at the University of Minnesota and the University of Washington. In 2025, the agency said the final report was expected in 2026. A Miami judge has already approved a settlement worth more than $1 billion for personal injury and wrongful death claims, and a new luxury condominium is being built at the Surfside site, a reminder that the physical rebuilding has moved faster than the search for full accountability.