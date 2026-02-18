NIST Launches Initiative Shaping AI Agent Standards

NIST has launched a major initiative to develop standards for AI agents, aiming to ensure responsible development and deployment across industries.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has announced the launch of a dedicated AI Agent Standards Initiative, marking a significant step in the effort to shape the responsible development and deployment of artificial intelligence agents in the United States.

Focusing on AI Agent Trustworthiness and Accountability

The new initiative aims to establish comprehensive standards for AI agents, which are increasingly being integrated into sectors such as healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and public services. These standards are expected to address key issues including transparency, safety, reliability, and accountability in the design and operation of AI systems.

is building on its previous work, such as the AI Risk Management Framework (AI RMF), to guide organizations in mitigating risks associated with AI technologies. The new push will also complement global efforts to harmonize AI standards, supporting interoperability and international collaboration.

Why AI Agent Standards Matter

AI agents—software entities capable of autonomous decision-making—are at the heart of modern automation and intelligent systems. As their influence grows, so does the potential for both positive impact and unintended consequences. Without clear standards, risks such as bias, lack of accountability, and security vulnerabilities can undermine public trust and hinder innovation.

By establishing guidelines for technical performance, ethical considerations, and governance structures, NIST’s initiative seeks to:

Ensure safer and more reliable AI deployments in high-stakes environments

Promote transparency and explainability in AI decision-making

Facilitate compliance with domestic and international regulations

Support industry adoption of best practices

Building on Existing Frameworks and Global Collaboration

This new initiative will leverage NIST’s Artificial Intelligence Standards Roadmap, which outlines current gaps and future needs for AI standards across the ecosystem. The roadmap identifies priority areas such as risk management, system robustness, and human-AI interaction—each of which will inform the working groups and stakeholder consultations under the new initiative.

NIST is also expected to coordinate with international bodies, including the ISO/IEC JTC 1/SC 42 committee, to ensure alignment with global standards and facilitate cross-border AI development and deployment.

Next Steps and Stakeholder Engagement

The AI Agent Standards Initiative will involve public workshops, open calls for comment, and working groups comprised of experts from government, industry, and academia. NIST encourages all interested parties to participate in shaping the standards, which will be published for review and updated as the field evolves.

More details on participation and upcoming events are available on the official initiative page.

Looking Ahead

The launch of this initiative signals a growing recognition of the central role AI agents will play in society and the importance of proactive, inclusive standards development. As NIST and its partners move forward, the resulting guidelines will likely shape the next generation of trustworthy, effective AI systems in the United States and beyond.