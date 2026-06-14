Nmecha adelanta a Alemania con golazo ante Curazao en debut mundialista

Felix Nmecha’s right-foot finish put Germany ahead early against debutant Curaçao, a sharp sign of how quickly Julian Nagelsmann’s side can assert itself.

Felix Nmecha gave Germany the start it wanted in Houston, striking early to make it 1-0 against Curaçao in the first Group E match of the World Cup. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder, wearing No. 23 for Germany at the 2026 tournament, capped a brisk move at Houston Stadium on Sunday, June 14, 2026, and immediately framed the match as more than a routine opener.

The goal came from a quick wall at the edge of the area, with Florian Wirtz involved in the buildup before Nmecha met the chance with his right foot. It was the kind of sequence Germany has tried to sharpen under Julian Nagelsmann: quick circulation, a clean final pass, and a finish taken before a compact opponent can settle. Against Curaçao, making its World Cup debut, that timing mattered as much as the strike itself.

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Nmecha’s rise into the national setup has been shaped by a season in which he also emerged as a realistic starting option for Nagelsmann. The 24-year-old, born in Hamburg on October 10, 2000, entered the tournament after overcoming physical problems in the final stretch before the World Cup, adding another layer to his value for Germany at the start of the competition in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Photo by Roman Stavila

For Nagelsmann, the matchup had already been framed as a measuring stick. In official DFB coverage before the tournament, he called Germany’s final outing before the World Cup “the perfect test for us,” a line that fits the way the opener unfolded. A goal this early against a debutant side showed Germany’s intent to impose itself immediately, not wait for rhythm to arrive. It also suggested that the attack is built to create decisive chances fast, especially when Wirtz and Nmecha connect around the box with pace and precision.