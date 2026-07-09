No arrests in New Jersey mom’s homicide one month after killing

No arrests have been made a month after Brooke Hanlon was found dead in her Chester Township home. Investigators are now asking for tips from Pottersville Road.

No arrests had been made more than a month after Brooke Hanlon was found dead in her Chester Township home on Pottersville Road, where officers responded to a 911 call in the late afternoon on June 6. The Morris County Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide caused by multiple sharp force injuries.

Hanlon was 35 and worked as a psychotherapist and marriage and family counselor in Bernardsville, New Jersey. She had recently welcomed her first child and is survived by her husband, Conor Hanlon, and their baby daughter. By early July, authorities had not publicly named a suspect.

On July 1, investigators from the Chester Township Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff's Office and the Morris County Prosecutor's Office asked the public for help, focusing on any suspicious activity in the Pottersville Road area on the day Hanlon was killed. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Morris County CrimeStoppers, and rewards of up to $1,000 are available for significant leads.

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The appeal marked a shift from a case that had released few public details in the weeks after the killing. The lack of an arrest has left neighbors with an unresolved homicide in a suburban Morris County community and raised the stakes for every new piece of information investigators are willing to release.

Hanlon's sister, Paige Haggerty, said the family was living a "complete nightmare" and described Brooke Hanlon as "the sweetest, purest person" she had ever known. Haggerty also said the baby daughter was the family's "only saving grace." Investigators have remained in contact with several family members, and Conor Hanlon has retained a lawyer while continuing to communicate with investigators.

For law enforcement, the case now depends on whether someone who noticed something unusual on Pottersville Road on June 6 comes forward. The record so far is stark: a homicide ruling, a public request for tips and no arrest one month after a killing that has shaken the family and the neighborhood around it.