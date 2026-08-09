No Dogs in Space quiet since July 2024, fans await new episodes

No Dogs in Space has been silent since July 2024, after a Can episode closed an abbreviated third season of deep music history reporting.

No Dogs in Space has not released a new episode since July 2024, leaving listeners of the music-history series waiting after a run built on painstaking, band-by-band storytelling. The show is hosted by Marcus Parks and Carolina Hidalgo of The Last Podcast Network, and its archive spans punk, alternative and experimental rock and pop.

The format explains much of the loyalty. The Last Podcast Network describes the first season as a deep dive into punk rock told through ten bands, beginning with the Stooges, a structure that signals long, sequential storytelling rather than quick-hit commentary. Platform listings on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify and SiriusXM Podcasts all frame the series the same way, and a show with about 31.5K followers on Instagram has clearly found a dedicated audience for that level of detail.

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The final new activity visible from the show came on July 25, 2024, when the No Dogs in Space Instagram account posted, “New episode of No Dogs in Space is up! We’re wrapping up the epic tale ...” Spotify’s listing for “Can Pt IV” says the episode concludes Can’s story with the release of Future Days and notes the band’s lasting influence. That made the episode the close of an abbreviated third season focused on experimental rock, following Season 1 on punk and Season 2 on alternative.

The pause matters because No Dogs in Space is not built like a standard interview or news podcast that can be produced on a faster schedule. A May 23, 2023 YouTube video for No Dogs In Space: LIVE! Vol. 1 shows Parks and Hidalgo telling viewers they were taking questions in advance of Season 3 dropping May 25, 2023, a sign that the third season had already been planned and publicly previewed well before it launched. Carolina Hidalgo’s Instagram bio identifies her as a comedian and podcaster and as co-host of No Dogs in Space, reinforcing the show’s identity as a creator-driven project rather than a large newsroom operation.

That kind of labor-intensive audio can win unusually loyal listeners because it treats music history like a long-form archive, not background content. In a crowded podcast market where constant output often drives visibility, No Dogs in Space shows the tradeoff for niche independent shows: the more ambitious the research and structure, the harder it can be to keep the feed moving on a steady schedule.