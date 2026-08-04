No fatalities reported as weekend fires ease, evacuees return

Flames tore through Spokane neighborhoods and destroyed 600-plus structures, yet no fatalities were reported as winds eased and evacuees started home.

Weekend fires in Spokane County tore through neighborhoods, destroyed more than 600 structures and forced about 60,000 people to flee, yet no fatalities were reported as weather conditions improved.

The Old Trails, Fairview and Autumn Lane fires spread after strong winds and exceptionally dry conditions helped the flames race across the city. Large parts of Spokane were placed under Level 3 evacuation orders, which warned residents: "Leave NOW! This may be your only notice." A shelter opened for evacuees as the Old Trails Fire burned north of Airway Heights.

AI-generated illustration

The Old Trails Fire started around noon in brush and grass, then jumped the Spokane River and moved toward northwest and northeast Spokane. Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown said nearly half of the city's neighborhoods had been evacuated or were at risk while the fires remained uncontained.

Photo by Engin Akyurt

Mark Wagner (User:Carnildo) via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.5)

By Sunday night, the three fires had burned more than 8,000 acres and were still zero percent contained. The National Guard was activated as crews worked the fire lines. As conditions eased, some evacuation zones reopened, allowing residents to return to neighborhoods that had been emptied over the weekend.