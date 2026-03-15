Powerball Results: No Winner for March 14 Jackpot

No ticket matched all six numbers in the March 14 Powerball drawing, sending the jackpot higher. See winning numbers, prize details, and what's next.

The Powerball drawing held on March 14 did not produce a jackpot winner, meaning the top prize will continue to climb for the next scheduled drawing. Lottery enthusiasts nationwide checked their tickets on Thursday night, hoping to match the winning numbers and claim one of the nation’s largest lottery prizes.

Winning Numbers and Prize Tiers

The official results for the March 14 Powerball drawing showed that no ticket matched all six numbers necessary to win the jackpot. Although the top prize went unclaimed, many players still took home smaller prizes across various tiers. According to detailed breakdowns, participants in multiple states matched some of the winning numbers, earning cash payouts ranging from $4 for matching just the Powerball to $1 million for matching five numbers without the Powerball.

Jackpot: No winner

Second prize ($1 million): Multiple winners across the country

Other prizes: Thousands of smaller wins distributed nationally

For a full breakdown of winners and prize amounts by state, readers can consult the Powerball winners by state database.

Jackpot Rolls Over

Because no ticket matched all five white balls plus the red Powerball, the jackpot will roll over to the next drawing. Historically, Powerball jackpots have climbed rapidly during rollovers, often leading to record-breaking prize pools. Interested readers can track the jackpot history and current totals to monitor the growing prize.

How to Play and Odds

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. To participate, players select five numbers from 1 to 69 and a single Powerball number from 1 to 26. The odds of winning the jackpot are approximately 1 in 292.2 million. The game also offers eight additional ways to win, with prizes starting at $4 for the lowest tier. For those new to the game, the official how-to-play guide offers a comprehensive explanation of rules and prize structures.

What’s Next?

The next Powerball drawing will take place at the usual time, giving players another opportunity to vie for the growing jackpot. As the top prize increases, ticket sales tend to surge, further driving up the potential payout. Lottery officials remind players to play responsibly and check tickets promptly after each drawing.

Summary

While the March 14 Powerball drawing did not yield a jackpot winner, excitement continues to build as the prize pool expands. For the latest results, jackpot updates, and a breakdown of prize winners, visit the official Powerball site and reputable lottery data sources.