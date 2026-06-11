NOAA warns El Niño could bring heat, drought and flooding

NOAA said El Niño had a 63% chance of becoming very strong, raising flood risk in California and amplifying drought, fire and crop pressures elsewhere.

Americans were being warned to brace for a broad El Niño shift that NOAA said could strengthen to a moderate or strong event, with a 63% chance that tropical Pacific sea-surface temperatures would rise more than 2.0°C above average in the monitored Niño region. The National Weather Service said the pattern was officially underway, and forecasters were watching closely because the same ocean warming can bring very different outcomes from one region to the next.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center described El Niño as the warm phase of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation, a circulation change that can alter weather around the world. In practical terms, that means severe storms or mild weather, drought or flooding, depending on location. NOAA also said the ripple effects can reach agriculture, wildfire risk, marine fisheries, food supplies and prices, turning a climate shift in the Tropical Pacific into a national economic issue.

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California stood out as one of the clearest early risk zones. NOAA’s weather guidance said a very strong El Niño can push the storm track farther south, making rainfall in California significantly above normal and increasing the chance of flash floods and debris flows. For a state that depends on winter precipitation but also faces steep hillsides, burn scars and dense development, that combination can be costly fast.

The pattern’s timing matters as much as its strength. NOAA said El Niño typically occurs every two to seven years and usually lasts about nine to 12 months, long enough to influence planting, harvests, wildfire season and winter storm planning. That is why forecasters compare incoming events with major historical years such as 1982-83, 1997-98 and 2015-16, when Pacific warming was strong enough to shape weather across the United States and beyond.

Source: newsnationnow.com

The likely balance of winners and losers is built into the event itself. Some areas can get relief from drought and stronger water supplies, while others face heavier flood losses, crop stress and fire danger as weather patterns shift. With NOAA already signaling a chance of a “very strong” event, the coming months were set to test how well state and federal agencies could manage a climate swing that reaches from flood control in California to prices and production in the food system.