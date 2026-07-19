Noah Kahan concerts in New York canceled after weather delays

Noah Kahan’s Citi Field show was delayed, then canceled as storms moved through Queens, with opening acts cut and Ticketmaster marking the event canceled.

Storms forced Noah Kahan’s sold-out Citi Field concert in Queens to unravel in stages, with gates pushed back to 7:30 p.m. before the show was called off just ahead of showtime. Another outdoor Queens venue, Forest Hills Stadium, also lost a performance as severe weather swept through New York City.

Kahan’s team told ticket holders around 2 p.m. that they were continuing to closely monitor the inclement weather and were planning to proceed at Citi Field with revised set times. By around 6 p.m., the concert was officially canceled due to inclement weather, and the opening acts were no longer set to perform their opening sets.

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Kahan later described the decision as very difficult and said he had exhausted every option. The shift from delay to cancellation captured the operational strain facing outdoor concerts as weather becomes harder to plan around, especially at large venues that must balance crowd movement, stage safety, and time-sensitive production decisions.

Ticketmaster’s event page for Noah Kahan: The Great Divide Tour at Citi Field listed the July 18, 2026 show as event canceled, underscoring how quickly the venue’s response moved from revised timing to a full shutdown. At Citi Field, the New York Mets maintain a tickets and parking rainout policy along with a separate concert information page, a sign that weather contingencies are now built into the venue’s live-event playbook rather than treated as exceptions.

Tdorante10 via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The Queens cancellations fit a pattern Kahan has already faced on the road. His sold-out show at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin, was partially evacuated because of storms on July 13, 2024, then officially postponed. For fans, that means the disruption does not end when a concert is delayed; it can stretch into refunds, new dates, and the uncertainty of whether a replacement will ever come. For venues, it means weather is no longer just a forecast issue but a core part of safety planning, ticketing, and operations.