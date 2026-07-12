Nolan dismisses Odyssey backlash, says modern dialogue refreshes Homer

Nolan called Odyssey backlash “irrelevant” and said modern English dialogue was meant to make Homer feel fresh. IMAX says the film is the first shot entirely with its film cameras.

Christopher Nolan brushed off the backlash around The Odyssey, calling the pre-release criticism “irrelevant” and arguing that audiences were reacting before they had seen a frame. He said the film’s contemporary English dialogue was chosen to give Homer’s story “emotional not intellectual meaning,” a choice he believed would make the ancient epic feel fresh to modern viewers.

Nolan also linked the uproar to the skepticism that followed his Batman films, especially the reaction to Heath Ledger’s casting as the Joker. Ledger later won a posthumous Academy Award for best supporting actor for The Dark Knight, a reminder of how quickly early fan judgment can harden around a prestige project long before the final cut is public. Nolan has framed The Odyssey the same way, saying the adaptation should be judged on how strongly it interprets the original text, not on online reaction ahead of release.

The dispute has landed around a production being built on a massive scale. Britannica lists the film’s budget at $250 million and its runtime at 172 minutes, with Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Travis Scott and Lupita Nyong’o among the principal cast. Nolan is directing, writing and producing the film with Emma Thomas, and the release is set for July 17, 2026.

IMAX has turned that scale into part of the marketing pitch, saying The Odyssey is the first feature shot entirely with IMAX Film Cameras. The company said the production shot 2.1 million feet of film and used a new IMAX Keighley Film Camera and camera enclosure designed to allow synchronized sound on IMAX film for dialogue scenes at scale. IMAX also listed July 17, 2026 as the opening date for IMAX 70mm Film.

Homer’s Odyssey, generally dated to the 8th or 7th century BC, has become the center of a familiar modern argument: how much a prestige adaptation can change and still claim fidelity. In Nolan’s case, that debate was already in public before the release calendar reached July 17.