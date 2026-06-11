Noma reopens in August as Redzepi steps back from daily operations

Noma will reopen August 5 with René Redzepi off the floor and a 6,500-kroner menu, turning its comeback into a test of luxury dining after abuse allegations.

Noma, the Copenhagen restaurant that helped define modern fine dining, said it would reopen on August 5 with founder René Redzepi stepping back from day-to-day operations. The move gives the world-famous kitchen a new operating model at the same moment it tries to restore its reputation after a period of intense scrutiny over how staff were treated.

Redzepi, whose avant-garde Nordic cooking made him one of the best-known chefs in the world, will shift into a creative role focused on long-term projects involving insects, seaweeds, legumes, fungi and technology. Pablo Soto, who has worked at Noma since 2017, will become head chef, while Mette Bring Soberg will lead research and development. The transition suggests Noma is trying to separate its future identity from the pressures and criticism that helped force its 2024 closure.

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That reset carries more than symbolic weight. Earlier this year, Redzepi publicly acknowledged that he had mistreated staff and said his actions were harmful to the people who worked with him. The apology followed allegations from former employees describing years of physical and psychological harm, leaving Noma to confront not just a leadership change but a broader question about whether a celebrated restaurant can preserve its creative edge without repeating the labor practices that helped damage its standing.

The economics of the reopening are as striking as the personnel shift. The new set menu will cost 6,500 Danish crowns with wine pairing, or 6,000 crowns with juice instead of wine. Even by international fine-dining standards, that pricing keeps Noma firmly in the ultra-exclusive tier, underscoring how much of the restaurant’s value still rests on scarcity, prestige and the power of the Noma name.

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For the restaurant industry, the reopening is a live experiment in whether a globally influential brand can rebuild trust while keeping its premium position intact. If Soto and Soberg can stabilize the kitchen and Redzepi can turn his creative role into a productive engine for innovation, Noma may emerge as a new template for elite dining. If not, its return will stand as another reminder that culinary fame is no substitute for a durable business model and a healthy workplace.