Nomad marks 14 years with up to 30% off sitewide sale

Nomad has cut prices across its catalog, with some older iPhone cases discounted up to 69 percent. Newer accessories are marked down by as much as 30 percent through July 20.

Nomad has opened an anniversary sale across its full lineup, with discounts reaching 30 percent sitewide and deeper cuts on some older products. The promotion runs through July 20 and is tied to the company’s 14th year in business, giving buyers a clear divide between rare clearance-level deals and the premium gear that still carries a higher price even after markdowns.

The strongest bargains are the older iPhone case models, which Nomad says are discounted by as much as 69 percent. Those are the kinds of reductions that usually signal inventory cleanup rather than a routine brand-wide promotion, and they stand out more sharply than the company’s newer items, which are marked down by up to 30 percent. Nomad is also applying sale pricing across cases, chargers, cables, Apple Watch bands, wallets and tracking products, but the depth of the discount varies by category and model.

AI-generated illustration

One of the more feature-rich items in the sale is the Leather Mag Wallet, a MagSafe wallet made with Horween leather that holds 1 to 4 cards. Nomad says it works with Apple’s Find My app, recharges wirelessly on Qi or MagSafe chargers and lasts up to five months on a full charge. The wallet measures 96mm by 66mm by 9mm and weighs 47 grams, while the leather is designed to develop a patina over time. It is a useful buy for anyone who wants a wallet with built-in tracking and extended battery life, though its materials and feature set keep it positioned in the premium tier rather than the bargain bin.

Source: 9to5Toys

Photo by Max Fischer

The sale also doubles as a look back at how Nomad grew. The company says it began in 2012 with ChargeCard, a credit card-sized cable launched on Kickstarter. Co-founder Noah Dentzel said the brand has stayed focused on materials such as Kevlar and titanium as it expanded from one portable charging accessory into a broader business built around charging hubs, smartphone cases, Apple Watch bands and EDC essentials. Nomad says the anniversary promotion is meant to reflect that shift, with year-low prices across the catalog and the deepest cuts reserved for older stock.