Non-Carbonated Beverages Surge Ahead in U.S. Market

As consumer tastes shift, non-carbonated beverages outpace seltzers in growth, driven by innovation and demand for functional drinks.

Non-carbonated beverages are rapidly gaining momentum in the U.S. beverage market, outpacing the once-booming seltzer category as consumers seek variety and functional benefits in their drinks. According to a recent CNBC report, industry leaders are noticing a sharp uptick in demand for juice drinks, teas, enhanced waters, and other non-carbonated options, signaling a major shift in American drinking habits.

Shifting Consumer Preferences

While seltzers and sparkling waters have enjoyed massive popularity in recent years, new data confirms that non-carbonated beverages continue to drive growth in the beverage market. Industry experts point to several factors behind this trend, including:

Rising demand for functional beverages like vitamin-infused waters, energy drinks, and probiotics

Increased health awareness, with consumers favoring options perceived as less processed and lower in sugar

Greater innovation in flavors and formats, especially in teas and juice blends

Data from Statista shows that non-alcoholic, non-carbonated beverages have consistently outperformed carbonated drinks in sales growth over the past two years, with categories like ready-to-drink teas and functional juices leading the way.

Market Leaders and New Entrants

Major beverage companies and startups alike are responding to the trend. Brands are introducing new lines of enhanced waters, cold-brew teas, and plant-based drinks to capture health-conscious and adventurous consumers. According to NielsenIQ’s U.S. Beverage Market Trends 2023, non-carbonated drink categories have seen strong retail sales growth, with shelf space for seltzers plateauing while teas and functional beverages expand.

Ready-to-drink teas posted a 7% increase in year-over-year retail sales

Functional beverages, including energy drinks and enhanced waters, grew by 8-10% in the past year

Traditional seltzers and sparkling waters, while still popular, saw growth rates cool to the low single digits

Innovation and Health Focus

Innovation is a key driver behind the non-carbonated boom. Beverage makers are leveraging botanicals, adaptogens, and novel fruit blends to create drinks that promise hydration, energy, or immune support—benefits that resonate with today’s consumers. The functional beverage market, which includes non-carbonated options like protein shakes, kombuchas, and vitamin waters, is projected to continue expanding at a robust pace.

Consumers are also reading ingredient labels more closely, with many opting for drinks with no added sugars, lower calories, and natural claims. Industry analysis from Mordor Intelligence points out that the wellness movement is pushing beverage brands to reformulate and diversify their product lines.

Regulatory and Market Considerations

As the FDA’s regulatory guidance on beverages evolves, companies are also navigating new rules on labeling, health claims, and ingredients. These shifts are likely to fuel further innovation in the non-carbonated segment.

Looking Ahead

With Euromonitor International projecting sustained growth for non-carbonated soft drinks, industry analysts agree the trend is far from a passing fad. As Americans seek both enjoyment and health in their beverage choices, non-carbonated drinks are poised to remain at the forefront of the U.S. beverage market.