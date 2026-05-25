A growing movement known as nonna-maxxing is captivating social media, inspiring younger generations to embrace traditional routines and prioritize well-being.

Nonna-maxxing, the viral trend that encourages slowing down and embracing traditional routines, is taking the internet by storm. Rooted in admiration for the gentle rhythms of Italian grandmothers—nonne—the movement reflects a wider cultural shift toward prioritizing well-being, meaningful social connections, and daily rituals over relentless productivity.

What Is Nonna-Maxxing?

The term "nonna-maxxing" draws from the Italian word for grandmother, nonna, and the online practice of "maxxing"—maximizing a particular lifestyle or aesthetic. The trend celebrates activities associated with older generations: home-cooked meals, gardening, spending time with family, and savoring simple pleasures. As highlighted by Vogue Adria, nonna-maxxing is more than nostalgia; it's a conscious rejection of hustle culture, championing slower, more intentional living.

Why the Trend Is Resonating

Young people around the world are increasingly drawn to traditional skills and slower living, according to research from Pew. The pandemic accelerated this shift, as people spent more time at home, grew weary of digital overload, and began to value everyday rituals. Activities like baking bread, learning to sew, or growing herbs have surged in popularity not only for their practicality but for their contribution to mental health and life satisfaction.

Interest in slow living has grown alongside an awareness of the benefits for mental well-being, with systematic reviews linking slower routines to reduced stress and improved life satisfaction.

Time use surveys from Italy's official statistics bureau show Italians spend more time on meals, socializing, and leisure compared to many other countries—a pattern now admired and emulated by the nonna-maxxing community.

How Nonna-Maxxing Looks in Practice

On platforms like TikTok and Instagram, creators share glimpses of their "nonna-maxxed" lives: slow mornings with homemade coffee, afternoon walks, knitting projects, and elaborate Sunday lunches with family. The content often includes practical tips for maximizing quality time—from meal planning to setting aside screens in favor of conversation or outdoor activities.

This trend is aligned with broader well-being goals endorsed by the United Nations, which emphasizes the importance of social relationships and healthy routines for long-term health.

Data Behind the Movement

According to OECD time use data, people in countries with strong family traditions and slower lifestyles report higher life satisfaction and well-being metrics.

Eurofound's European time use surveys confirm that young adults are increasingly dedicating more time to home-based leisure and skills, mirroring the routines of their elders.

Why Slower Living Matters

Experts cited by ScienceDirect link slow living with tangible psychological benefits, including reduced anxiety and a greater sense of purpose. For many, nonna-maxxing is a way to reclaim agency over their schedules and values, focusing on what matters most—family, health, and joy in ordinary moments.

As the trend grows, it's influencing not just individual routines but also conversations about work-life balance, community, and sustainability. Whether it's through a shared meal or a moment of quiet reflection, nonna-maxxing encourages people of all ages to slow down and savor life—just like nonna would.

Looking Ahead

The rise of nonna-maxxing signals an enduring interest in well-being and tradition amid rapid technological change. As more people seek balance and meaning, the celebration of slower living is likely to remain a powerful cultural force, offering an antidote to the pressures of modern life.