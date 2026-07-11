Nopia chord generator nears launch with onboard sound engine

Nopia’s MK1 is nearing release at about £550 after years of viral buzz, with a finished sound engine, MIDI outs and a locked spec sheet.

Nopia MK1 is expected to reach buyers in a couple of months at around £550, turning a prototype that lit up the gear internet in 2023 into a product with a fixed spec, onboard sound and a clear price. For Martin Grieco and Rocío Gal, the Buenos Aires-based designers behind the instrument, the harder story now is no longer attention but manufacturing: getting a niche harmony machine from viral concept to something that can actually ship.

The current production version is built around tonal harmony, with a one-octave chord-builder keyboard and a 12-button tonal selector that lets players generate chords inside a key without deep theory knowledge. It is described as a semi-modular MIDI chord generator with an onboard sound engine, a shift from the earliest concept of simply triggering external instruments over MIDI toward a standalone instrument that can stand on its own.

AI-generated illustration

That transition shows up in the hardware. Nopia MK1 now includes an onboard multitimbral sound engine, a hybrid of sampled instruments and onboard virtual analogue synths, a 5-step effects chain, a multitouch strum plate, an OLED display for chord information and parameter values, and dedicated TRS MIDI outputs for each sound module. Grieco and Gal have said the specs are locked and the machine has gone through exhaustive testing, a sign that the product has moved from internet spectacle into the slower, costlier work of production readiness.

The project’s rise helps explain why the instrument drew such a crowd before it was ever available to buy. Nopia’s makers say it began as a prototype video uploaded for an instrument design contest and unexpectedly went viral. Early coverage in 2023 put the video at roughly 3 million to almost 4 million views within days or weeks, a scale of attention more often associated with consumer tech launches than with a boutique chord generator. That momentum made Nopia unusual from the start: it became an online phenomenon before it became a shipping product.

Source: gearnews.com

The official Nopia site now frames the project as an ongoing investigation into harmony, production and performance, and it warns users to trust only official channels because scam websites and fake preorder links have already appeared around the instrument. That warning underlines the gap between buzz and reality. Viral design can create demand in hours, but for a machine like Nopia, the real test is whether a carefully engineered, highly specific instrument can reach a market small enough to be passionate and large enough to sustain production.