Noragh Devlin has been named director of LaunchVT, the flagship startup accelerator operated by the Lake Champlain Chamber, according to an announcement reported by Vermont Business Magazine. Devlin’s appointment marks a notable leadership transition for one of Vermont’s most prominent entrepreneurship programs.

LaunchVT’s Role in Vermont’s Startup Ecosystem

LaunchVT, founded under the umbrella of the Lake Champlain Chamber, has played a pivotal role in supporting early-stage entrepreneurs across Vermont. The program provides mentorship, business development resources, and access to a statewide network of investors and industry experts. Since its inception, LaunchVT has helped dozens of companies grow and secure funding, contributing to the region’s reputation as a supportive environment for innovation.

According to industry data from the Vermont Technology Council, the state’s technology and startup sector has shown consistent growth, with increasing numbers of new ventures and expanding investment activity. Programs like LaunchVT have been credited as key drivers of this trend, helping to bridge the gap between local talent and the resources needed to scale businesses.

Noragh Devlin’s Appointment and Leadership

Noragh Devlin steps into the director role following the announcement by the Lake Champlain Chamber. While details about her background were not included in the initial report, her selection is seen as a strategic move to sustain and build upon LaunchVT’s momentum.

The Chamber’s decision to appoint new leadership comes at a time when Vermont’s economic and employment landscape is evolving. Recent gross domestic product data shows steady growth for Vermont, and the state’s unemployment rate remains among the lowest in the country, as detailed in the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics report. These trends underscore the importance of programs like LaunchVT, which foster entrepreneurship as a means of economic diversification and job creation.

LaunchVT’s Ongoing Impact and Opportunities

As the new director, Devlin will oversee the accelerator’s core initiatives, including its annual cohort program, mentorship matchmaking, and investment pitch events. The accelerator has a track record of connecting Vermont startups with local and national investors, as reflected in recent data from the Angel Capital Association, which highlights Vermont’s growing presence in the angel and early-stage investment landscape.

LaunchVT alumni have gone on to raise significant follow-on funding

The program offers hands-on support across diverse industries, from tech to food systems

Collaborations with regional business groups and universities expand the accelerator’s reach

With Devlin at the helm, stakeholders expect LaunchVT to continue expanding its influence and impact. The program’s future direction will be closely watched by Vermont’s business community, policymakers, and aspiring entrepreneurs alike.

Looking Ahead

Devlin’s appointment is viewed as a positive development for Vermont’s startup ecosystem. As the state continues to invest in innovation and talent attraction, LaunchVT’s leadership transition comes at a critical juncture. The broader implications for Vermont’s economy, workforce, and investment climate are significant, and the Chamber’s support for entrepreneurship is expected to remain a cornerstone of regional growth strategies.