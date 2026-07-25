Norris takes Hungarian pole as Hamilton penalty shakes front row

Norris took his first 2026 pole by 0.012 seconds, then Hamilton’s impeding penalty threatened McLaren’s front-row sweep.

Lando Norris took pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring on Saturday, edging Lewis Hamilton by 0.012 seconds before Hamilton was penalised for impeding Oscar Piastri. The McLaren driver claimed his first pole of the 2026 season and put himself in prime position for a race that already sat inside a tight title fight.

Norris’s lap reshaped the front of the grid at Budapest, where McLaren had looked set to lock out the front row before the stewards’ decision over Hamilton intervened. Piastri, Norris’s team-mate and chief rival in the championship, lost out at the sharp end of qualifying after the impeding incident. Charles Leclerc lined up close behind, with championship leader Kimi Antonelli fourth, underlining how little separated the leading runners on a circuit that has repeatedly punished small mistakes.

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The scale of Norris’s breakthrough mattered as much as the position itself. Ferrari and McLaren had been close throughout the weekend, and the order stayed unsettled from one session to the next. Hamilton topped second practice on Friday, while Norris was quickest in final practice on Saturday, a sequence that showed how quickly the balance at the front swung before qualifying settled it by thousandths.

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Hungary has also carried recent history for both McLaren and its rivals. Norris won the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix after holding off Piastri in a McLaren one-two, a result that strengthened the sense that the team can convert pace into points at the Hungaroring. But the circuit has also been capable of flipping expectations: Charles Leclerc stunned both McLarens to take pole in 2025, proving how narrow the margins can be on a track where track position often dictates the race.

Michał Obrochta via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

That backdrop made Hamilton’s penalty especially consequential. A front-row start would have given him a major launch point, but the stewards’ action changed the strategic picture before lights out and opened the door for McLaren to control the opening phase from the front. With Norris on pole, Piastri in the mix and the gap to Hamilton measured in hundredths, the Hungarian Grand Prix began with the title fight and the grid order already redrawn.