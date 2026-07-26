Norris wins Hungarian Grand Prix as Ferrari make costly mistakes

Norris turned pole by 0.012 seconds into a McLaren one-two and a nine-point title swing, while Ferrari’s penalties and pit-lane error wrecked Budapest.

Lando Norris turned a 0.012-second pole into victory at the Hungaroring, giving McLaren a second straight one-two in Hungary and tightening the 2026 title race to nine points behind Oscar Piastri. Ferrari left Budapest with another weekend defined by operational mistakes, as Lewis Hamilton’s grid drop and race penalty wiped out the promise shown in practice.

Norris took his first grand prix pole position of the season by just 0.012 seconds from Hamilton, after Hamilton had been quickest on the opening runs in qualifying. That advantage did not survive the session. Hamilton was penalised for impeding Piastri, dropping from second to fifth on the grid, and Ferrari later called the penalty “our mistake”. The damage deepened in the race when Hamilton received a five-second penalty for pit-lane speeding, his second costly sanction of the Budapest weekend and his fourth at the last three events.

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McLaren made the cleaner, sharper decisions when it mattered most. Norris won his first grand prix of 2026, Piastri finished second, and George Russell took third for Mercedes. The result was another reminder of how controlled McLaren have become at a circuit where track position is hard won and harder to recover once lost. Norris said after the race that he was “not making life very easy” for himself in the title fight, but the points haul still cut his deficit to Piastri to nine heading into Formula 1’s summer break.

Hungary has now become a useful measure of McLaren’s title discipline. Piastri won here in 2024 in his maiden grand prix victory, in a McLaren one-two that ended in a team-orders row with Norris. Norris then beat Piastri in another McLaren one-two in 2025. In 2026, Norris added a third straight McLaren victory at the venue, and this one carried extra weight because it came after a qualifying and race weekend in which Ferrari repeatedly handed away position.

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Ferrari had shown early pace, with Charles Leclerc topping first practice and Hamilton leading second practice in live coverage from the weekend. But the speed vanished under pressure, leaving Ferrari to start from what could have been a front-row fight and finish with another story of self-inflicted setbacks. McLaren’s 200th Formula 1 victory landed on the final race before the summer break, and it arrived as a clear statement that this title battle now rewards execution as much as outright pace.