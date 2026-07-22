North Carolina father killed in Iraq blast gets posthumous honors

Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton, a 30-year-old North Carolina father, was killed in a blast in northern Iraq and will receive three medals posthumously.

Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton, a 30-year-old father from North Carolina who served nearly a decade in the Army, was killed in northern Iraq during a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone. The Army said Swinton will receive the Bronze Star, Purple Heart and Combat Action Badge, and will be promoted posthumously to staff sergeant.

A second U.S. service member was injured in the blast and was receiving medical treatment for minor wounds, U.S. Central Command said. The Army said it was investigating the incident.

Swinton’s death added to a mounting toll tied to the conflict with Iran. CENTCOM said the fatality brought the confirmed U.S. military death toll linked to the conflict to 17. It came just one day after the U.S. said two other service members were killed in Jordan in an Iranian attack on a base.

The incident also underscored how American troops remain exposed in Iraq even as the U.S. presence there has shifted from large-scale combat to a narrower but still active mission. U.S. forces continue operating in Iraq under the anti-ISIS campaign, and recent government planning has pointed toward a transition rather than an immediate end to the deployment. That leaves personnel on the ground doing dangerous work around explosive remnants, drone debris and other hazards that can turn routine recovery or disposal operations into lethal events.

For Swinton’s family, the honors recognize a service member who had spent most of his adult life in uniform. For the U.S. military, his death is another reminder that Iraq remains an active theater, not a closed chapter, and that force protection risks persist wherever American troops are still clearing ordnance, supporting partner operations and navigating the fallout from regional conflict.