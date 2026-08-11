North Carolina GOP picks Jennifer Balkcom to replace Chuck Edwards

North Carolina Republicans turned to state Rep. Jennifer Balkcom after Chuck Edwards quit amid sexual harassment allegations, leaving about 80 days to reset the 11th District race.

The North Carolina Republican Party picked state Rep. Jennifer Balkcom to replace Chuck Edwards as its nominee in North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District, a western North Carolina seat that includes Henderson County. The switch left Republicans about 80 days to introduce Balkcom to voters and steady a campaign that lost its incumbent after Edwards dropped out amid sexual harassment allegations.

Balkcom represents Henderson County in the North Carolina House, giving Republicans a local elected official from the heart of the district. Her official General Assembly biography identifies her as Representative Jennifer Balkcom, while candidate-background pages describe her as Jennifer Capps Balkcom, a Hendersonville-area mortgage loan officer.

Edwards stepped aside after the House Ethics Committee recommended that he be censured on Aug. 4 and Aug. 5, saying there was “substantial reason to believe” he violated House rules related to sexual harassment and hostile workplaces. In his withdrawal statement, Edwards wrote, “After much prayer and reflection, I’ve decided to withdraw from my re-election campaign.”

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The district’s executive committee had been weighing several other Republicans before settling on Balkcom. The names in circulation included Chad Nesbitt, Ken McKim, Matthew Burrill and Kristie Sluder, underscoring how abruptly the party had to reorganize after the Edwards campaign unraveled. The decision gave Republicans a sitting state legislator rather than an outsider, but it also forced a fast reset at the federal level in a district that stretches across western North Carolina.

That compressed timetable matters because it leaves little room for a newcomer to define a congressional message, raise money and build turnout operations from scratch. Balkcom now has to translate her Henderson County base into a districtwide campaign across western North Carolina, where voters will be deciding whether the GOP’s late replacement can hold the seat together after a scandal that jolted the race and exposed the party’s scramble to contain the damage.