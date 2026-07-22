North Carolina soldier killed in Iraq during ordnance disposal accident

A Fort Bragg soldier died in Iraq while disposing of ordnance from a downed Iranian drone, underscoring the risk U.S. troops still face far from front-line combat.

Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton, a 30-year-old North Carolina soldier, was killed in Iraq during the disposal of ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone, U.S. officials said. The Pentagon identified Swinton on July 21, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio later described the incident as a moment when Swinton was “decommissioning ammunition and an accident happened.”

The operation took place at Erbil Air Base in northern Iraq, in the Kurdistan Region, where U.S. personnel were handling hazardous munitions recovered after the drone was shot down. The ordnance disposal involved a controlled detonation, a routine military safety procedure that still carries serious risk when unexploded or damaged weapons must be neutralized outside active battle lines.

Swinton was identified in multiple accounts as a Fort Bragg soldier from Fayetteville, North Carolina. One report said he had served for nearly a decade, and another said he was the father of two children. His wife said, “I will never recover,” after learning of his death.

The killing added to a growing toll tied to the confrontation with Iran that escalated in late February. Newsweek reported that 17 American service members had been killed since that conflict began, a reminder that U.S. casualties have continued even in support missions centered on disposal, protection, and cleanup rather than direct ground combat.

Rubio, speaking about the recent deaths of U.S. service members, said, “Nothing the military does is safe,” a blunt assessment of the danger that follows American forces into missions many people assume are behind the front lines. Swinton’s death showed that those risks remain present in Iraq, where U.S. troops are still called on to handle explosive remnants from the wider regional conflict.