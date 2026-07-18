Northamptonshire Steelbacks clinch third T20 Blast title at Edgbaston

Northamptonshire held off Hampshire by 14 runs at Edgbaston to win a third T20 Blast title, surviving Benny Baker's 5-21 and Toby Weatherley's 75.

Northamptonshire Steelbacks beat Hampshire Hawks by 14 runs at Edgbaston in Birmingham to win a third T20 Blast title, defending 169 after Hampshire were all out for 155. Toby Weatherley’s 75 kept Hampshire alive deep into the chase, but Benny Baker’s 5-21 was not enough to drag the Hawks over the line.

The result added another trophy to a Northamptonshire record that already included wins in 2013 and 2016, and it came in a Finals Day field where the four sides had collected 10 domestic T20 trophies between them. That concentration of experience was central to the contest in Birmingham: Northamptonshire had already beaten reigning champions Somerset by 17 runs to reach the final, while Hampshire had outlasted Notts Outlaws by 27 runs with Joe Weatherley unbeaten on 88.

AI-generated illustration

Northamptonshire’s path through the competition also showed how short-format success can be assembled rather than stumbled into. Australian opener Chris Lynn had earlier smashed a 49-ball century in the win over Glamorgan that carried the Steelbacks into the quarter-finals, giving the side the kind of explosive top-order start that can decide a T20 campaign in a single evening. By the time Edgbaston hosted the final, Northamptonshire had already shown they could combine that attacking ceiling with enough control to protect a competitive total.

Hampshire’s run illustrated the fine margins as well. James Vince’s side arrived at the final trying to become the first team to win four men’s T20 titles, but this loss meant a second straight defeat in the showpiece after another Finals Day built on proven performers and familiar pressure. Even Baker’s five-wicket return could not overturn the 14-run gap once Northamptonshire had set 169, and the Hawks were left stranded at 155 all out.

Edgbaston again provided the domestic 20-over stage for a final shaped less by one-off brilliance than by repeat habits: targeted recruitment, players who can absorb the format’s pressure, and enough composure to defend a total when the margin is thin. Northamptonshire’s third crown suggested those qualities still travel well for counties that know how to keep finding them.