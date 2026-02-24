Northeast Blizzard Grounds Flights and Cuts Power to Thousands

A major winter storm has disrupted travel and power for thousands across the Northeast, with thousands of flights canceled and widespread outages reported.

Thousands of travelers and residents across the Northeast are facing severe disruptions after a powerful winter storm brought heavy snow, strong winds, and hazardous conditions to the region. The blizzard has led to the cancellation of over 9,000 flights and left thousands of homes and businesses without power as emergency crews work to restore services and clear critical infrastructure.

Travel Chaos as Storm Grounds Flights

The winter storm’s impact on air travel has been significant, especially for major airports in the Boston area and throughout the Northeast corridor. According to real-time data from FlightAware, more than 9,000 flights have been canceled since the onset of the storm, stranding passengers and causing widespread logistical challenges for airlines and airports. Many airports are experiencing delays and backlogs, with passengers advised to check the latest airline on-time statistics before heading to the airport.

Boston Logan International and New York’s major airports are among the hardest-hit, with hundreds of flights grounded each day of the storm.

Airlines are urging travelers to rebook and are waiving change fees for affected flights.

The ripple effect of cancellations is expected to continue as airlines work to reposition aircraft and crews.

Widespread Power Outages Reported

Alongside travel disruption, the storm has caused significant damage to the power grid, with thousands of customers losing electricity as ice accumulation and high winds brought down trees and power lines. According to the U.S. Power Outage Tracker, outages were concentrated in Massachusetts, New York, and parts of Connecticut, with utility crews deployed to restore power as quickly as conditions allow.

Emergency shelters have opened in affected communities to assist residents without heat or electricity.

Restoration efforts are being hampered by ongoing snowfall and hazardous road conditions.

Blizzard Conditions and Safety Concerns

The National Weather Service has continued to warn of dangerous snow and ice accumulations, with some areas expected to receive more than a foot of snow before the storm subsides. Authorities are urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel and to prepare for extended outages, as emergency crews focus on critical needs and public safety.

Local governments have implemented travel bans and declared states of emergency in several counties, aiming to keep roads clear for plows and first responders.

Economic and Community Impacts

The disruption is likely to have a significant economic impact, with canceled flights, closed businesses, and halted services across the region. The extent of the storm’s effect on employment and commerce may become clearer as data emerges in the coming days, potentially reflected in unemployment insurance claims and other economic indicators.

In the meantime, community organizations and relief agencies are coordinating efforts to check on vulnerable residents and provide essential supplies.

Looking Ahead

As the storm moves out of the region, cleanup and recovery operations will begin in earnest. Residents are encouraged to monitor local alerts, check on neighbors, and use caution when clearing snow or using portable generators. For ongoing updates and official data on flight status, power outages, and storm impact, readers can visit live resources like FlightAware, PowerOutage.us, and the NOAA snow and ice reports.

The full toll of this blizzard will take time to assess, but the resilience of Northeast communities and the efforts of emergency responders remain central to the recovery process.