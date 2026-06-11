Northeast braces for dangerous heat, severe storms after 350-storm outbreak

Dangerous heat and humidity spread across the Northeast as more than 350 storms hit Wednesday, with advisories in place and severe storms possible again Thursday night.

Dangerous heat and thick humidity settled over the Northeast as the region cleaned up after a burst of more than 350 storms on Wednesday, one of the stormiest days of 2026 so far. The combination raised the stakes on several fronts at once: health, power supply and travel, with forecasters warning that a few storms could still turn severe Thursday evening.

National Weather Service offices said heat advisories remained in effect from noon Thursday through 8 p.m. Friday in northern Connecticut and much of interior Massachusetts, while the New York City metro area was also under heat advisory conditions from noon Thursday to 8 p.m. Friday. In the Philadelphia region, briefing materials warned that high temperatures in the low to mid 90s, paired with high humidity, could push heat indices near or over 100 degrees across much of the area.

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Boston/Norton forecasters said confidence was increasing that a few storms could become severe Thursday evening, with scattered strong to severe thunderstorms also possible Thursday and Friday. The Weather Channel said the severe-weather pattern that had been active since earlier in the week was expected to continue into Thursday and spread into the Northeast, extending a run that had already been centered in the Midwest and Central U.S.

The risks were not limited to heat illness. The National Weather Service’s storm-tracking and alert systems were being used in real time to monitor the outbreak, underscoring concerns about damaging winds, hail, flash flooding and isolated tornadoes. The agency has said severe thunderstorms in the Midwest can bring large hail, strong tornadoes and damaging wind gusts, a reminder that even a short-lived line of storms can create dangerous conditions for commuters, outdoor workers and vulnerable residents.

Source: afb.accuweather.com

The broader timing matters, too. June is often when the first major mix of severe thunderstorms, heavy rain and dangerous heat arrives across the United States, and Weather Channel coverage has noted that those ingredients commonly become more active this month. AccuWeather’s summer outlook said heat and severe storms are likely to be recurring themes as large-scale climate patterns evolve, suggesting the Northeast burst was part of a wider seasonal shift rather than a one-off event.