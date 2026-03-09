The northern lights have reached their peak, offering a last chance for skywatchers across the U.S. to catch the display before activity fades.

The northern lights—also known as the aurora borealis—have reached their recent peak, captivating skywatchers across much of the United States and prompting a surge of interest in where and how to witness this natural spectacle before it diminishes. As geomagnetic activity begins to wane, experts say opportunities to view the aurora will become more limited in the coming weeks.

Peak Aurora Activity Draws Widespread Attention

According to reporting from The Washington Post, the latest surge in auroral activity reached its apex in early March, with vibrant displays visible as far south as the central United States. This peak coincided with an uptick in solar activity, as charged particles from the sun interacted with Earth’s magnetic field, producing the colorful phenomena in the night sky. The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center’s aurora forecast confirmed heightened probabilities for sightings across multiple states.

Skywatchers in areas with clear, dark skies were treated to vivid greens, purples, and even rare reds, as the aurora was visible in at least 10 U.S. states. The event drew widespread coverage, with guides and tips for optimal viewing locations circulating among astronomy enthusiasts and the general public alike.

Why Is the Aurora Fading Now?

The spectacular displays are the result of increased solar wind and a high planetary K-index, which measures geomagnetic activity. As solar activity stabilizes and the solar cycle moves past its recent high point, experts anticipate a decrease in auroral activity at lower latitudes.

NASA explains that auroras occur when energetic particles from the sun collide with Earth's atmosphere, exciting gases and creating light. The recent peak was driven by a series of solar storms, which are expected to become less frequent as the current solar cycle matures.

Where to See the Northern Lights Before They Fade

Best viewing is typically found in northern states such as Alaska, Minnesota, and Montana, but this recent event expanded visibility into central regions.

Rural areas far from city lights provide the clearest views, especially after midnight when skies are darkest.

Real-time updates and forecasts are available from the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska and Natural Resources Canada’s Aurora Watch.

Check the latest aurora forecast data and K-index levels before heading out.

Tips for Aurora Viewing

Look northward and seek out clear horizons, away from artificial light.

Bring warm clothing, as optimal viewing often occurs late at night or early in the morning.

Use a camera with a long exposure to capture colors that may be faint to the naked eye.

The Science Behind the Show

Auroral displays are linked to the current solar cycle progression, which influences the frequency and intensity of solar storms. As the cycle continues, experts predict that auroral activity will become less intense at lower latitudes until the next solar maximum. For those eager to learn more, NASA’s Space Weather resources provide in-depth background on the sun-Earth connection and the science of auroras.

Looking Ahead

While the recent peak has offered a rare treat for millions, the window for easy aurora viewing in the U.S. is closing for now. Experts recommend staying alert to space weather forecasts and being ready to seize opportunities when solar activity next surges. With each solar cycle, the northern lights continue to inspire curiosity and wonder, reminding us of the dynamic forces shaping our planet’s skies.