Northern Lights Shine Over 10 U.S. States Tonight

The Northern Lights are set to illuminate skies across at least ten U.S. states tonight, offering a rare viewing opportunity for millions. Find out where and when to look up.

Millions of Americans from the Midwest to the Northeast are in for a visual spectacle as the Northern Lights, also known as the aurora borealis, are forecast to be visible across at least ten states tonight. The phenomenon, typically seen at much higher latitudes, is expected to make a rare appearance in the continental United States due to heightened geomagnetic activity.

Unusual Geomagnetic Storm Brings Aurora South

The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center has recorded a significant uptick in the planetary K-index, a measure used to determine the strength of geomagnetic storms and, by extension, the potential for auroral displays at lower latitudes. This elevated K-index, which you can monitor in real time on NOAA's aurora forecast map, indicates conditions are ripe for the Northern Lights to be seen well south of their usual range.

Which States Can See the Aurora Tonight?

According to national coverage, the aurora borealis is expected to be visible in at least the following states:

Montana

North Dakota

South Dakota

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Iowa

Michigan

New York

Vermont

New Hampshire

Forecast models from the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute and real-time updates from NOAA suggest that the best viewing conditions will occur in rural areas with minimal light pollution, looking towards the northern horizon.

Best Time and Conditions for Viewing

The aurora is expected to peak between 9:00 p.m. and midnight (local time), with optimal visibility under clear skies away from city lights. Cloud cover and moonlight could impact some areas, so viewers are encouraged to check local weather conditions before heading out. For the most up-to-date predictions, consult the NOAA 30-minute aurora forecast and the official space weather alerts as the evening approaches.

Why Is the Aurora Visible So Far South?

The current display is driven by a strong geomagnetic storm that started earlier in the week, as recorded in NOAA's space weather data portal. Such storms occur when charged particles from the sun interact with Earth's magnetic field, energizing the atmosphere and producing the vibrant light show known as the Northern Lights. Typically reserved for regions closer to the Arctic Circle, these events occasionally reach the U.S. when geomagnetic activity is especially high.

Understanding the Aurora Forecast

The NOAA SWPC explainer further details how the K-index correlates with aurora visibility. A Kp value of 7 or higher often means the aurora can be seen as far south as the northern United States.

Tips for Watching the Northern Lights

Find a dark, open area away from city lights and look northward.

Give your eyes 20-30 minutes to adjust to the darkness.

Check real-time forecasts and alerts for sudden changes.

Dress warmly and bring a camera with manual exposure settings for the best photos.

Looking Ahead

Space weather experts recommend monitoring updates throughout the evening, as aurora visibility can change rapidly. This event underscores the value of public resources like the University of Alaska's aurora forecast and NOAA's official alerts for those hoping to catch future displays.

For those in the covered states, tonight offers a chance to witness one of nature's most spectacular phenomena without leaving home. With clear skies and a bit of patience, the Northern Lights could make for lasting memories across much of the nation.