Northern Lights May Shine Over 15 U.S. States

A rare aurora forecast could light up skies across much of the U.S., with 15 states in line for potential Northern Lights viewing. Here’s what to know.

This week, skywatchers across the United States may have a rare opportunity to witness the Northern Lights, as an unusually strong aurora forecast suggests the phenomenon could be visible in 15 states. The event, driven by heightened geomagnetic activity, has captured the attention of both scientists and the public, promising a dazzling natural display far beyond the usual northern latitudes.

Unusually Widespread Aurora Forecast

According to a recent report from Forbes, a significant geomagnetic storm is expected to push the aurora borealis, or Northern Lights, much farther south than usual. Typically confined to Alaska and the upper Midwest, auroral activity could be visible as far south as Missouri and Virginia, weather permitting. This expanded reach is due to elevated space weather conditions, which are monitored by agencies like the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center.

are in the potential viewing zone, including Maine, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Vermont, New York, New Hampshire, Missouri, and Virginia. The timing coincides with Valentine's Day, offering a unique backdrop for skywatchers and photographers alike.

Forecasts are based on elevated K-index values, which measure geomagnetic activity and help predict auroral visibility.

Why the Aurora Is Visible So Far South

The Northern Lights are typically best seen in high-latitude regions, but during strong geomagnetic storms, the auroral oval expands. This week’s forecast is driven by increased solar wind and magnetic disturbances from the sun, which interact with Earth’s atmosphere to create vivid light displays. Agencies like the University of Alaska Fairbanks and NOAA track these events, offering real-time aurora viewline maps for public reference.

What Causes the Northern Lights?

The aurora borealis occurs when charged particles from the sun collide with gases in Earth’s upper atmosphere, producing shimmering waves of color. The strength and visibility of these displays depend on the intensity of geomagnetic storms, which are tracked by the Planetary K-Index. A K-index of 5 or higher typically means auroras can be seen at lower latitudes.

How to Watch the Northern Lights

For those hoping to catch a glimpse, several factors will impact visibility:

Dark skies: Rural locations away from city lights offer the best odds.

Clear weather: Cloud cover can obstruct the view, so local forecasts should be checked closely.

Timing: The best viewing is generally between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time, when the sky is darkest and the aurora is most active.

Real-time updates: Tools like the SpaceWeatherLive aurora forecast and NOAA's aurora prediction maps provide up-to-the-minute information on where the lights might be visible.

Historical Context and Impact

While auroras are a regular sight in Alaska and Canada, they are rare in the lower 48 states. According to the NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information, widespread auroral events in the U.S. occur only a few times per solar cycle. These displays not only offer spectacular views but can also impact communication networks and power grids, as outlined by NOAA’s space weather analysis.

Looking Ahead

With solar activity on the rise as part of the sun’s current cycle, events like this week’s aurora may become more frequent in the coming years. For now, stargazers across the U.S. are advised to keep an eye on the night sky, check the latest forecasts, and prepare for a possible—and memorable—glimpse of the Northern Lights.