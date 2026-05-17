Northern Lights Set to Illuminate North American Skies

A rare geomagnetic storm is expected to bring the aurora borealis to much of North America, offering a unique spectacle for skywatchers across the U.S. and Canada.

Skywatchers across the United States and Canada are in for a rare treat this weekend as a geomagnetic storm is forecasted to make the aurora borealis, or Northern Lights, visible far beyond its usual polar range.

Geomagnetic Storm Prompts Aurora Alert

The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) has issued a G1-class geomagnetic storm watch, signaling increased activity in the Earth's magnetic field. Such events are caused by enhanced solar wind and can lead to vivid auroral displays as charged solar particles interact with the planet's atmosphere.

This weekend's storm is expected to push the Northern Lights well south of their typical latitude, potentially making them visible in regions unaccustomed to such displays. According to NPR, this phenomenon could extend visibility to parts of the northern U.S., including states such as Minnesota, Michigan, and possibly as far as the upper Midwest and Northeast, depending on local weather conditions and light pollution.

Where and When to Watch

Forecasts from the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute indicate that optimal viewing conditions are likely between late evening and the early pre-dawn hours. The NOAA 30-minute aurora forecast provides real-time updates and probability maps to help enthusiasts track the best windows for observation.

Best viewing times: Midnight to 2 a.m. local time, when skies are darkest

Midnight to 2 a.m. local time, when skies are darkest Recommended locations: Areas with minimal artificial light, clear skies, and unobstructed northern horizons

Areas with minimal artificial light, clear skies, and unobstructed northern horizons Visibility chances: Highest in the northern U.S. and southern Canada, with possible sightings further south during peak storm activity

Understanding the Aurora Borealis

The aurora borealis is a natural light show resulting from collisions between charged solar particles and gases in the Earth’s atmosphere. These interactions produce shimmering curtains of green, purple, and sometimes red light that dance across the night sky. While auroras are most common near the poles, strong geomagnetic storms can expand their reach to lower latitudes.

Those interested in the science behind the spectacle can explore the NOAA explainer on aurora phenomena and track ongoing activity with the Planetary K-index, which measures geomagnetic storm intensity.

Tips for Viewing and Tracking the Lights

Find a dark, open location away from city lights

Check real-time aurora forecasts before heading out

Be patient—auroral activity can wax and wane throughout the night

Bring a camera with manual settings for the best chance to capture the display

For those unable to travel north, the Aurora Viewline map provides estimates of current visibility boundaries based on real-time data.

Looking Ahead

This event highlights a period of elevated solar activity, part of the current solar cycle progression that is expected to produce more frequent auroral displays in the coming months. Whether seasoned skywatchers or first-time observers, North Americans have a unique opportunity to witness one of nature's most awe-inspiring phenomena right from their own backyards.