Northwestern Ontario evacuees blast response as wildfire crisis deepens

Hundreds of Eabametoong First Nation members were evacuated as 139 wildfires burned in northwestern Ontario, and leaders pushed for a public inquiry into the response.

Hundreds of Eabametoong First Nation members were evacuated as 139 wildfires burned across northwestern Ontario and another 50 fires were active in the northeast, intensifying anger over how Ontario handled the crisis. Provincial authorities confirmed the wildfire count as the region faced a fast-moving emergency that hit fly-in and remote communities hardest.

The timeline shows the strain building quickly. On July 15, The National said northern Ontario fires had triggered large-scale evacuations and destroyed homes in a First Nation. By July 16, evacuees were describing their escape from fast-moving flames in northwestern Ontario. By July 19, CBC was reporting that wildfires were forcing more people from their homes in the region and that evacuees were frustrated with the provincial response.

That frustration was paired with a sense that some communities were left to improvise. CBC’s July 19 video package said the Canadian military had been called in to airlift one First Nation to safety, while other communities said they had been left to fend for themselves. The contrast has sharpened questions about why remote residents, especially in northwestern Ontario, did not see the same speed and clarity in emergency communication that larger centres often receive.

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The emergency widened beyond the fire line. Smoke from the wildfires triggered poor air quality warnings across Ontario, including Toronto, showing how a crisis rooted in remote First Nations quickly became a provincial issue. The fire conditions also fed broader concern about evacuation planning, transport access and the ability of provincial systems to move people out of isolated communities before roads, air links or local resources became overwhelmed.

Those pressures boiled over by July 21, when First Nations leaders called for a public inquiry into Ontario wildfire management. The call reflected more than anger over a single evacuation. It pointed to questions about official decisions, response timing and whether the province has built a system capable of protecting communities that are separated from major highways and dependent on air support when fires move in fast.

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The scale of the outbreak, the evacuation of hundreds from Eabametoong and the reports of confusion and uneven response have left Ontario facing a harder test as the smoke spreads and the fires keep burning.