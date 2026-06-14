Norway awaits verdict in rape trial of Crown Princess's son Høiby

Norway's royal family faces a trust test as Marius Borg Høiby awaits a rape verdict, with prosecutors seeking 7 years and 7 months in prison.

Norway’s justice system is about to answer a question that reaches far beyond one defendant: whether Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, will be judged like any other man facing the most serious sexual violence charges. The 29-year-old is due to appear by video link as the court prepares to deliver a verdict on Monday, almost three months after his trial ended on 40 charges, including four counts of rape.

The case has become one of the sharpest tests of institutional credibility in recent Norwegian memory because Høiby has no royal titles or official duties, yet remains tightly linked to the monarchy as the stepson of Crown Prince Haakon, the heir to the throne. Prosecutors have argued that status should not matter, and they are seeking seven years and seven months in prison. His defence lawyers are asking for a sentence of about a year and a half.

Høiby denies the most serious offences, while admitting some lesser drug and traffic offences. The allegations are said to span 2018 to 2024, and police previously described the matter as involving a double-digit number of alleged victims. Prosecutors said the rape complainants were unable to consent because they were asleep or otherwise incapacitated.

The verdict arrives as the royal household is also confronting a separate crisis around Mette-Marit’s health. On June 5, the Royal House of Norway said she had been placed on the waiting list for a lung transplant in Norway after extensive medical examinations showed a life-threatening chronic lung disease had seriously progressed. The court has identified her condition as chronic pulmonary fibrosis, diagnosed in 2018.

AI-generated illustration

That health emergency has intersected with the criminal case in a highly visible way. Høiby sought temporary release from custody to visit his mother, but the Borgarting Court of Appeal overturned a lower court decision and ordered him to remain in custody ahead of the verdict. The move underscored how closely the case has become tied not only to family grief, but also to public scrutiny of whether the country’s institutions apply the same rules to the royal circle as they do to everyone else.

For a monarchy in a country that prizes egalitarianism, the stakes are not limited to one courtroom decision in Oslo. A conviction would deepen the embarrassment around the royal household; an acquittal on the most serious charges would still leave behind months of public attention, a grave criminal case, and a question that Norway’s institutions cannot avoid: whether royal proximity protects anyone from the weight of the law, or whether this case proves the opposite.