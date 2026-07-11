Norway faces England in historic World Cup quarterfinal in Miami

Norway reached a World Cup quarterfinal for the first time, and Erling Haaland now takes on England in Miami after the shock of Brazil.

Erling Haaland and Norway arrived in Miami carrying the pressure of a country that has shifted from hoping to belong at the World Cup to believing it can win it all. Their quarterfinal against England was set for Miami Stadium on Saturday, July 11, with kickoff at 17:00 in Miami and 23:00 in Oslo.

Norway reached the last eight for the first time in its history, a breakthrough built on a group-stage run that left it second in Group I behind France. The surge continued in the knockout rounds with two straight wins, capped by the elimination of Brazil in a result FIFA described as the greatest in Norway’s history. That victory pushed Norway into a place it had not occupied in 28 years, ending a long absence from the tournament finals.

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Haaland has been the face of the run from the start. FIFA has framed the Manchester City striker as the engine of this Norwegian generation, the player driving a team that has gone from outsider to contender in a single tournament. His role has made the campaign feel larger at home, where the team’s progress has rewritten expectations around what Norway can do on the world stage.

The challenge in front of Stale Solbakken’s side is not symbolic. England arrived with its own title ambition and the weight that comes with being among the game’s most scrutinized teams, but Norway’s route to Miami has already altered the tone of this World Cup for its supporters. Patrick Berg has been part of the group that helped Norway cross into uncharted territory, and Solbakken’s team now faces a match that will test whether the Brazil upset was a landmark or the start of something even bigger.

Jacek Stanislawek via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

For Norway, the quarterfinal in Miami has become more than a single game. It is the next step in a campaign that has already produced the country’s biggest result, restored it to the World Cup after nearly three decades away, and placed Haaland at the center of a chance to turn history into a first world title.