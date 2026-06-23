Norway fans' Viking Row lights up World Cup return against Senegal

Norway’s synchronized Viking Row shook the New York/New Jersey Stadium as the team marked its first World Cup in 28 years against Senegal.

Norway’s fans turned the New York/New Jersey Stadium into a rolling wall of sound against Senegal, lifting the team’s return to the World Cup with the synchronized “Viking Row” that has become one of the clearest signatures of the tournament. The match kicked off at 20:00 local time in New York on June 22, which meant midnight in Dakar and 02:00 on June 23 in Oslo, and the Norway section quickly became the loudest proof that supporter rituals can travel as well as teams do.

For Norway, the scene carried real weight. This was the national team’s first appearance at a World Cup since France 1998, ending a 28-year absence that had made the qualification itself a national event. Ståle Solbakken said more than 50,000 supporters greeted the squad after it clinched its place in the tournament, a reception that came in freezing temperatures and underlined the scale of the country’s backing long before the opening whistle in New Jersey.

FIFA listed Norway’s 26-man squad with Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard at the front of the profile, and placed the team in Group I with Senegal, Iraq and France. That context made the noise in the stands more than decorative. It framed Norway’s return not as a ceremonial appearance, but as a campaign from a side that had come back to the global finals with players capable of changing games and ambitions beyond simply qualifying.

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The chant itself also carried a layer of football folklore. FIFA has noted that the thunderclap-style ritual often associated with Nordic supporters is not originally Viking, and Kristinn Hallur Jonsson, the treasurer of the Tolfan supporters’ group, said the idea was taken from Scottish fans and linked more to the film 300 than to the longships of the North Atlantic. That history matters because it shows how fan culture evolves: borrowed, adapted and then made unmistakably its own. In a tournament staged across the United States, where atmosphere is part of the product, Norway’s Viking Row gave the World Cup a sound that felt instantly authentic.