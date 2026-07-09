Norway football jersey demand surges as official kits sell out

Nike’s Norway kit pages listed home, away and goalkeeper shirts as sold out as fans cleared stock ahead of the England-Norway quarter-final.

Nike’s Norway football kit pages showed multiple 2026 items marked sold out, including the men’s and women’s home and away stadium shirts, the men’s match home and away shirts, the third shirt and the goalkeeper kits. The shortage became visible across official retail channels as Norway’s tournament run pushed demand beyond supply.

In Norway, the effect was immediate at the shop floor. Stores that did get stock saw long queues, and shirts were cleared from shelves in minutes. Anders Lilleberg, who manages an Oslo sports store, called the demand “completely crazy.”

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Lise Klaveness, president of the Norwegian Football Association, said the federation had not expected demand at this level and was still trying to determine whether the problem stemmed from stronger-than-expected demand or from production and delivery issues. That uncertainty has left retailers and supporters dealing with empty racks while the team’s profile keeps rising.

The surge has followed Norway’s progress into the last 16 and its preparation for a clash with Brazil. Interest has been amplified by Erling Haaland, whose form has driven attention in Norway and abroad, turning a kit release into a wider marker of how far the national side has come. Norway’s first men’s World Cup since 1998 has added to the momentum around the team and its merchandise.

By the time the England-Norway quarter-final approached, official retailers in Europe were also reporting Norway jerseys as unavailable, extending the shortage into the later knockout rounds. What began as a sharp rise in fan interest has become a supply problem visible in sold-out kit pages, stripped shelves and retailers racing to restock while the national team’s run continues.