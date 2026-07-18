Norway wildfire destroys 100 homes, forces hundreds to flee

More than 100 homes burned near Drammen as strong winds pushed flames into a nearby forest. Hundreds fled in minutes, while police said the fire was still not under control.

More than 100 homes burned near Drammen in southern Norway on Friday as strong winds drove a fire through a residential area and into nearby forest, forcing hundreds of people to flee. No casualties or missing people had been reported, but police said the blaze was still not under control as crews tried to stop it from spreading farther west of Oslo.

Dozens of firefighters worked alongside helicopters dropping water over the neighborhood, where thick black smoke rose above charred structures. Rescue officials said the fire spread quickly, and a Drammen Red Cross worker said the pace of the blaze forced residents out with little time to gather belongings. The cause had not been established as crews focused on protecting nearby homes and limiting injuries.

The destruction turned into a housing emergency as well as a public-safety crisis. Families who escaped the flames likely left behind medication, identification papers, photographs and other essentials, while local authorities moved to arrange temporary shelter and welfare checks for evacuees. With more than 100 homes lost, the recovery now stretches far beyond the fire line and into insurance claims, debris removal and long-term displacement for residents who may not be able to return quickly, if at all.

Photo by Ludvig Hedenborg

The fire has also sharpened questions about how Norway prepares for faster-moving blazes in places that are not usually associated with catastrophic urban-scale fire loss. Strong winds helped push the flames through the area near Drammen, showing how quickly a fire can outrun roads, hoses and initial containment when homes sit close together and dry vegetation lies nearby. Similar evacuations have hit Norway before, including hundreds moved out of Sokndal in 2019 and about 500 people evacuated from Sotra in 2021 as firefighters, civil defence and helicopters battled another blaze.

Near Drammen, the damage is now measured in neighborhoods emptied within minutes and a recovery effort that will test local emergency planning, land use decisions and building standards. Norway’s fire risk is no longer limited to forests alone, and this blaze showed how quickly a residential area can become part of the fire front.