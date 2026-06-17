Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit recovers after successful lung transplant

Mette-Marit’s successful lung transplant in Oslo turns a long struggle with pulmonary fibrosis into weeks of hospital recovery and an uncertain wait for full strength.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit has undergone a successful lung transplant at Oslo University Hospital Rikshospitalet in Oslo, moving a long struggle with progressive lung disease into a medically delicate recovery that is expected to keep her in hospital for weeks. For Norway’s future queen consort, the operation is not a symbolic gesture but a major intervention that depends on donor availability, surgical timing and strict post-operative care.

The Royal House of Norway said she had been diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2018, a chronic illness that scars lung tissue and makes it harder for the body to absorb oxygen. By December 19, 2025, the Royal Court said tests had shown a clear worsening of her health and doctors had begun evaluating her for possible transplant surgery. On June 5, 2026, the court said she had been placed on a lung-transplant waiting list after a comprehensive medical assessment.

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Oslo University Hospital’s respiratory specialist Are Holm said the disease progression was serious and that she would not be able to work or carry out official engagements normally while waiting for surgery. The court later said the worsening condition would affect the schedules of Crown Prince Haakon, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus. The couple also postponed their silver wedding-anniversary celebration planned for August 2026, underscoring how a private medical crisis has reshaped the royal calendar.

The transplant highlights the narrow margin involved in lung replacement. A suitable organ must match size, blood type and tissue compatibility, and Holm said the waiting list is short. Reuters reported that Oslo University Hospital said Mette-Marit likely had only around a year left to live without the surgery. Norway performs about 30 to 35 lung transplants a year, and the hospital said survival is up to 90% in the first year after surgery and around 55% at 10 years.

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The royal household has tried to balance privacy with public reassurance throughout the illness. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre praised Mette-Marit for being open about her condition, saying that openness could help others facing similar disease. Crown Prince Haakon said the family had noticed she was struggling more to breathe, and Princess Ingrid Alexandra returned from Australia in early June to be closer to home. The episode reflects the pressure on a constitutional monarchy when a highly visible family member faces a life-threatening illness, and the uncertainty now shifts to recovery, rehabilitation and the long watch after transplant surgery.