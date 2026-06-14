Norwegian royal stepson Marius Borg Høiby to appear by video link in trial verdict case

Marius Borg Høiby will follow the verdict by video link as Norway’s royals face a case that has tested claims of equality and accountability.

Marius Borg Høiby will follow the verdict by video link as Oslo District Court prepares to rule on a case that has pulled Norway’s royal family into an unwelcome public reckoning. The 29-year-old, who has no royal titles, succession rights or official duties, is due to appear remotely for health reasons when judges deliver their decision on June 15.

The case has become a test of how Norway handles allegations involving someone tied to the monarchy, where restraint and public trust are central to the institution’s image. Høiby is the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit from a previous marriage and the stepson of Crown Prince Haakon, the heir to the throne. His trial took place in Room 250 at Oslo District Court, began in early February 2026 and ran for six weeks before closing in March. The court is expected to rule on all 40 charges, including four counts of rape, covering alleged conduct from 2018 through 2024.

Source: ichef.bbci.co.uk

Prosecutors have asked for seven years and seven months in prison, arguing that the allegations include rape, domestic abuse and other crimes. Høiby’s defence has called for a much shorter sentence of about 18 months. He denies the most serious accusations, but has admitted some lesser charges involving drugs and traffic offences. The gap between the two sentencing positions has sharpened the stakes of the verdict, which will weigh not just the evidence in this case but the standards applied when a defendant comes from inside the royal circle.

The Royal House of Norway moved quickly to contain the fallout. In a January 28 statement, Crown Prince Haakon said the Crown Prince and Crown Princess would not be present in court and that the royal family would not comment during the trial. The statement also stressed that Høiby is a citizen of Norway with the same responsibilities and rights as anyone else. Even so, the proceedings have drawn intense attention at home and abroad, keeping the monarchy under pressure over questions of privilege, accountability and transparency.

Photo by Christian Wasserfallen

That pressure has only grown in recent days. A Norwegian appeals court ruled that Høiby must remain in custody despite his mother’s worsening health, after Crown Princess Mette-Marit was placed on a lung-transplant waiting list in Norway on June 5, 2026. As the verdict approaches, the case has left the royal family confronting a blunt public question: whether proximity to the throne changes how the justice system is seen to work.