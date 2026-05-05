Notepad++ Mac Release Disavowed by Original Creator

The recent "Notepad++ for Mac" release has been disavowed by the original creator, fueling debate about platform support and authenticity in the open-source text editor community.

Notepad++, one of the most popular open-source text editors for programmers, has found itself at the center of a controversy following the release of a so-called "Notepad++ for Mac." While the announcement was met with excitement by macOS users seeking a native alternative to Windows-based editors, Ars Technica reports that the creator of Notepad++, Don Ho, has publicly disavowed this release.

Creator Distances Himself from Mac Version

According to Ars Technica, the new version claims to offer full-featured, native macOS support for Notepad++ without the need for emulation layers like Wine. However, Don Ho—the original developer—has clarified that this "Notepad++ for Mac" is not officially sanctioned or developed by the core Notepad++ team. This public distancing has left many users confused about the legitimacy and safety of the new Mac release.

Community Reaction and Platform Support

For years, Notepad++ has been a cornerstone for Windows developers, but Mac users have had to rely on alternatives or unofficial workarounds. The demand for native macOS support is evident in frequent requests on the Notepad++ issue tracker. Some contributors have attempted to address this gap, with community-led efforts and pull requests for macOS support emerging on GitHub. However, these initiatives have not yet resulted in an official cross-platform release.

Notepad++ officially supports Windows, as detailed in its release notes

Mac users typically use emulators, virtual machines, or alternative editors like GNU Emacs

There is ongoing demand for reliable, native Mac support in the text editing community

Risks and Implications for Users

The disavowal by Notepad++'s creator raises concerns about the authenticity and security of unofficial builds. Users are advised to be cautious when downloading software that is not distributed through trusted or official channels. The situation also highlights the challenges open-source projects face in managing forks, clones, and third-party releases, especially when demand for new platform support is high.

Technical documentation for macOS development demonstrates the complexity involved in porting Windows-based applications natively to Apple's operating system. Community-led attempts, while well-intentioned, may lack the quality assurance and security oversight of the original development team.

Looking Ahead

As the debate over "Notepad++ for Mac" unfolds, the episode underscores the importance of clear communication from open-source project maintainers and the need for transparency in software distribution. For now, Mac users seeking a reliable Notepad++ experience are encouraged to consult the official Notepad++ release notes and consider established alternatives until official support is confirmed.

The evolving discussion around platform support and open-source authenticity is likely to influence how projects handle cross-platform demand and third-party contributions in the future.