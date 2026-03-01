Notre Dame, Penn State Running Backs Shine at NFL Combine

Notre Dame and Penn State running backs take center stage at the NFL Scouting Combine, renewing a storied tradition of collegiate talent on a national platform.

Notre Dame and Penn State running backs are once again sharing the spotlight as the NFL's annual Scouting Combine brings top collegiate talent to Indianapolis. The 2026 event continues a longstanding tradition of both schools showcasing elite backfield talent, with scouts and fans eagerly watching how these athletes measure up in drills and interviews.

Rivalry Renewed on the National Stage

The presence of standout running backs from both programs at the NFL Scouting Combine has become a recurring theme in recent years. Notre Dame and Penn State, each with a rich legacy of producing NFL-caliber running backs, once again see their prospects evaluated side by side among the nation’s best. As highlighted by Newsday, this shared stage reignites the competitive spirit between two of college football's most storied teams.

Tradition of Backfield Excellence

Notre Dame’s history includes notable NFL backs, with recent seasons producing impressive rushing statistics and high-profile draft picks.

Penn State, too, is known for developing versatile running backs, with several recent alumni excelling at the professional level. Their rushing leaders frequently draw attention for their explosiveness and durability.

Both programs continue to emphasize strong ground games, leading to significant representation at the Combine. This year is no exception, as their running backs prepare to demonstrate speed, agility, and football intelligence in front of NFL personnel.

Spotlight on Combine Performance

The NFL Combine Tracker allows scouts and fans to follow live results, including 40-yard dash times, vertical jumps, and positional drills. These metrics are crucial for running backs, whose draft stock can rise or fall based on their performance in Indianapolis.

Notre Dame and Penn State prospects enter the event with high expectations, aiming to join the ranks of alumni who have made successful transitions to the NFL. Their combine results will be compared not only with each other but also with the national field, as teams search for the next breakout talent.

Longstanding Impact on the NFL

Historically, running backs from both schools have left a significant mark on the NFL, providing teams with reliable starters and dynamic playmakers. According to the NFL Combine Results Database, numerous Notre Dame and Penn State backs have posted top-tier combine numbers, foreshadowing productive pro careers.

The continued presence of both schools’ running backs at the Combine underscores their commitment to developing pro-ready athletes. As the 2026 draft approaches, NFL teams will closely evaluate how these players’ collegiate production and combine performance translate to the next level.

Looking Ahead

With the NFL Draft looming, the performances of Notre Dame and Penn State running backs at the Combine could influence draft boards and shape the early narratives of their professional journeys. Their shared stage in Indianapolis is not just a testament to individual talent, but also to the enduring pipelines that connect college football powerhouses to the NFL’s highest stage.