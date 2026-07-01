Nottingham Forest set to appoint Oliver Glasner after Pereira exit

Forest are close to naming Oliver Glasner after Vitor Pereira's five-month stint, betting on a Palace tactician whose 3-4-2-1 could force another squad reset.

Nottingham Forest were close to appointing Oliver Glasner as Vitor Pereira prepared to leave the City Ground, a fresh reset after a season defined by rapid managerial turnover. The move would make Pereira Forest’s fourth permanent boss of the 2025/26 campaign, with only formalities left before Glasner took over.

Pereira still delivered the results Forest needed. He took charge on February 15 after Sean Dyche was dismissed, kept Forest in the Premier League and led them to the Europa League semi-finals. Forest finished 16th, but Premier League match reporting said they were six points clear of the relegation zone with three matches left, a cushion that steadied the final weeks of the campaign.

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Glasner arrives with a very different tactical template. Crystal Palace under the Austrian used a 3-4-2-1, sat in a midblock and relied on fast transitions rather than a high press, and his first 10 league games produced four wins and three draws. His recent record also includes Europa League success with Eintracht Frankfurt, plus Palace’s first major trophy and Conference League glory, giving Forest a coach with a clear attacking structure and proven tournament pedigree.

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That profile should force a quick audit of Forest’s squad, not a cosmetic change. A 3-4-2-1 puts pressure on wing-back depth, centre-back cover and the two advanced midfield roles, which is where Morgan Gibbs-White and Elliot Anderson could fit most naturally; it also raises the stakes around Taiwo Awoniyi, Matz Sels and Ola Aina as Forest weigh how much of the current group survives the next 90 days of the window. With squad turnover already hanging over the club, the appointment looks less like continuity and more like another hard reset at a team still trying to turn survival into stability.