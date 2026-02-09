Novo Nordisk Sues Hims Over Wegovy Copycat Drugs

Novo Nordisk has initiated legal action against Hims & Hers, aiming to block alleged copycat versions of its obesity drug Wegovy, sending Hims stock tumbling.

Novo Nordisk, the Danish pharmaceutical giant behind the popular obesity medication Wegovy, has filed a lawsuit against Hims & Hers Health, Inc., alleging the telehealth company is selling unauthorized copies of its blockbuster drug. The legal action, which was first reported by Bloomberg, marks a significant escalation in the battle over access to and control of anti-obesity medications in the United States.

Background on the Lawsuit

Novo Nordisk claims that Hims & Hers is marketing versions of Wegovy that are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Wegovy, which contains the active ingredient semaglutide, was approved by the FDA for chronic weight management in adults in 2021 and has since seen soaring demand as obesity rates climb nationwide.

Novo Nordisk’s suit seeks to halt Hims & Hers from offering compounded or "copycat" semaglutide products. Compounded drugs are custom-made versions of medicines, typically in response to supply shortages. However, Novo Nordisk alleges these copycats infringe on its patents and could potentially circumvent important safety standards.

Market Impact and Company Response

The lawsuit’s announcement had immediate repercussions on the market, with Hims & Hers stock reportedly plunging 27% following the news. The drop reflects investor concerns over the company’s exposure to legal risk and the future of its obesity drug offerings, which have become a growing part of its business model.

Hims & Hers, which provides telehealth services and prescription medications via an online platform, has recently expanded into the weight loss market, advertising access to semaglutide-based treatments. While Bloomberg did not include direct quotes from either company, the lawsuit signals Novo Nordisk’s intent to aggressively protect its intellectual property as demand for obesity medications surges.

Industry Context and Regulatory Concerns

The controversy comes amid a surge in the popularity of GLP-1 agonists like Wegovy for obesity and diabetes treatment. With the success of Wegovy and similar drugs, reports have emerged of clinics and telehealth platforms offering compounded or off-brand versions, especially during periods of supply shortages.

The CDC estimates that more than 40% of U.S. adults have obesity, fueling unprecedented demand for prescription weight loss medications.

Novo Nordisk’s own obesity management statistics show significant growth in prescription rates for Wegovy, with the drug quickly capturing a major share of the market.

The FDA has warned consumers about the risks of compounded semaglutide, noting that such formulations may not be subject to the same rigorous testing as branded drugs. Novo Nordisk’s legal action reinforces these safety concerns, emphasizing the need for regulatory oversight as new weight loss treatments proliferate.

What’s at Stake

Novo Nordisk’s lawsuit against Hims & Hers could set an important precedent for how intellectual property and patient safety are balanced in the rapidly evolving obesity drug market. The outcome may also influence how telehealth providers and compounders navigate the complex landscape of drug approvals, patents, and patient demand.

As legal proceedings unfold, the case highlights the ongoing tension between innovation, accessibility, and safety in the booming market for weight loss medications. Investors, patients, and health care providers will be watching closely as the courts consider Novo Nordisk’s claims and the future of compounded obesity drugs in the U.S.