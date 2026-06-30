NPR retracts false report of Justice Alito retirement announcement

A false NPR claim that Samuel Alito was retiring flashed on the homepage, then vanished, while the Supreme Court was issuing end-of-term rulings.

NPR briefly posted and then removed a false report that Justice Samuel Alito was retiring, after the Supreme Court said no such announcement had been made. The mistake unfolded on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, while the Court was in session for a public non-argument day and its website was listing the day’s business, including opinions that could be announced from the bench and recent decisions.

Alito, 76, had not publicly announced any retirement. He was still taking part in the Court’s work as recently as May 26, 2026, when he joined Justice Clarence Thomas in dissent in Florida v. California. In March, Alito fell ill at a Philadelphia event and was treated for dehydration before returning home to suburban Washington, details that had already drawn fresh attention to the 76-year-old justice as speculation about the Court’s senior conservatives continued to swirl.

The false report carried immediate political weight because a Supreme Court retirement creates a vacancy the president can fill by nominating a successor. That makes even a few minutes of wrong information a live story for court watchers, political operatives and anyone tracking the balance of the Court. As the NPR item spread, social media users and political commentators amplified the confusion while the Court’s homepage continued to show “Today at the Court - Tuesday, Jun 30, 2026” and “Recent Decisions June 30, 2026,” not any vacancy announcement.

AI-generated illustration

NPR later replaced the story with an editor’s note stating, “Earlier today we erroneously published a story saying that Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito was retiring.” The correction left the Court’s own website as the clearest public record of the moment, with no retirement announcement from Alito and no change in the Court’s lineup as it wrapped another major day of rulings.