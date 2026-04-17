Nuggets and Pacers Head to Mexico City for NBA Showdown

The Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers will face off in a regular-season NBA game in Mexico City on November 7, expanding the league’s global presence.

The NBA has announced that the Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers will play a regular-season game in Mexico City on November 7, 2026. The matchup is part of the league’s ongoing commitment to international growth and marks another milestone in its relationship with basketball fans across Latin America.

NBA Returns to Mexico City

The league’s decision, officially announced by the NBA and reported by Newsday and The Denver Post, puts two competitive Western and Eastern Conference teams on one of international basketball’s biggest stages. The Nuggets and Pacers will join the roster of NBA franchises that have participated in regular-season contests in Mexico City, adding to the city’s growing reputation as a hub for global basketball events.

According to the official NBA announcement, the Mexico City game is part of the NBA’s 2024-25 International Games initiative, which brings top-tier action to fans outside the United States. Mexico City has hosted numerous NBA games since the mid-1990s, reflecting the league’s long-term investment in the region.

Impact on Teams and Fans

The Denver Nuggets are the reigning Western Conference contenders, known for their elite roster and recent playoff success. Fans can explore the team’s all-time performance data for context on their international appearances.

are the reigning Western Conference contenders, known for their elite roster and recent playoff success. Fans can explore the team’s all-time performance data for context on their international appearances. The Indiana Pacers bring a storied history from the Eastern Conference and continue to build a competitive squad. For deeper insight, their statistical history highlights past achievements and postseason runs.

This high-profile regular-season game will count toward both teams’ records, adding significance for playoff positioning and overall season momentum. The matchup offers Mexican and Latin American fans a unique opportunity to see NBA stars in action without traveling to the United States.

Mexico City’s Role in NBA Expansion

Mexico City has become a focal point for the NBA’s international strategy. The city has hosted more NBA games than any other destination outside the U.S. and Canada, according to Statista’s breakdown of international NBA games. The NBA’s Latin America initiatives include youth development programs, grassroots events, and community engagement designed to grow the game’s popularity throughout the region.

The upcoming Nuggets-Pacers contest will add to Mexico City’s history of hosting regular-season NBA games, a tradition that dates back to the 1990s. Attendance for these games has consistently been strong, reflecting local enthusiasm and the NBA’s ability to draw fans from across Mexico and Central America.

Looking Ahead

The November 7 matchup is expected to showcase top talent from both teams and serve as a platform to deepen the NBA’s ties with Latin American audiences. While the Nuggets and Pacers will be focused on the competitive aspects of the regular season, the league is equally invested in the game’s role as a strategic bridge to international markets.

The NBA’s ongoing investment in Mexico City, along with its growing schedule of international games, suggests that opportunities for global engagement will continue to expand. As the league returns to one of its most enthusiastic overseas fanbases, all eyes will be on how the Nuggets and Pacers perform on one of basketball’s most prominent international stages.