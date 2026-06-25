NUH mortuary inspection finds 10 failings, including critical shortfalls

The Human Tissue Authority found 10 mortuary failings at NUH, including three critical breaches and checks missed on bodies in frozen storage and sealed bags.

The Human Tissue Authority found 10 shortfalls in Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust mortuaries, including three critical failings at the Queen’s Medical Centre site. Bodies in frozen storage, bodies in hermetically sealed bags and bodies received in an advanced state of deterioration were not subject to ongoing condition checks, with the timing of checks inconsistent.

The inspection, carried out on 11 and 12 March 2026, identified three critical, six major and one minor shortfall across consent, governance and quality systems, traceability and premises, facilities and equipment. The trust’s mortuary service covers both Queen’s Medical Centre and Nottingham City Hospital, and the National Repository Centre was still within its post-mortem licensing arrangements at the time of the inspection. The HTA found NUH remained suitable to be licensed only if corrective and preventative actions were taken and Directions were complied with.

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Mortuaries must treat the dead with dignity and respect, and serious incidents or near-misses that could affect that dignity must be reported within five working days. NUH said it was “truly sorry” for not meeting expected standards.

On 24 June 2026, Donna Ockenden’s independent maternity review said Nottingham University Hospitals had caused devastating harm to more than 2,400 families. The trust fully accepted the findings and took responsibility for the failings. On the same day, Nottinghamshire Police arrested two men aged 55 and 59 on suspicion of misconduct in a public office under Operation Perth, the criminal investigation that began in 2023 after maternity failings came to light.

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Eight bodies were found in a state of “advanced deterioration” after freezer space ran out, with lack of freezer capacity at both Nottingham hospitals contributing to bodies being kept in refrigerated storage instead. Ockenden’s review found recurring failures to protect the dignity of the deceased, including inadequate arrangements for paediatric post-mortems, and examined after-death care for 16 other babies and one mother. The Care Quality Commission rated Queen’s Medical Centre overall as requires improvement in May 2026, and the Nursing and Midwifery Council held 91 open cases relating to maternity care at NUHT in March 2026.