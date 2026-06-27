Nurse retires after 58 years, former burn patient calls her guardian angel

After 58 years at Nationwide Children’s, Wynola Wayne left to a five-minute ovation. Marco Houpe, once burned over 85% of his body, called her his guardian angel.

Wynola Wayne ended 58 years as a nurse at Nationwide Children’s Hospital with a retirement send-off that turned into a reunion with the patient she helped save. Marco Houpe escorted her out of the Columbus hospital after a five-minute standing ovation and told her, “If it wasn't for her then, I wouldn't be here today.”

Houpe was 15 months old in 1965 when a Christmas tree caught fire at his grandma’s house. He suffered third-degree burns over 85% of his body and said he died twice on the way to the hospital. Wayne was a brand-new nurse, still in training, working in the burn unit when he arrived, and she said she felt an immediate connection to him and told him, “You're going to survive.”

That bond endured for decades. Houpe said his parents used to tell him Wayne was with him morning, evening and night, and that they credited her with saving his life. He also said Wayne was so impressed by his will to live that she named her own son after him.

AI-generated illustration

Houpe is now married to Tiffany, has two children and works as a school administrator and coach. At Wayne’s retirement send-off, he called her his guardian angel and told her, “You're an angel.” The scene put a human face on what hospitals lose when a veteran bedside nurse finally steps away: not just a job filled, but 58 years of judgment, memory and calm that cannot be replaced quickly, especially in a burn unit where split-second decisions and trust can shape a life.

Wayne’s departure marked the end of an unusually long bedside career built inside the same institution where Houpe once arrived as a critically injured toddler. In a health system that depends on retaining experienced nurses, her retirement showed how much a hospital can gain from one nurse’s steady hands, and how much it gives up when that nurse leaves.